Video: Inside Rehearsals for ALL MY SONS at Lyric Stage Boston

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ALL MY SONS, the drama that opens Lyric Stage Company of Boston's 2026/27 season, is the subject of a new rehearsal video shared by the theatre. The footage offers a first look at the cast and creative team working through the Arthur Miller play ahead of its September opening.

Set in the summer of 1947, ALL MY SONS follows Joe Keller, a self-made businessman and pillar of his community, and his wife Kate, who are still grappling with the disappearance of their younger son Larry during the war. The plot turns when their oldest son, Chris, announces plans to marry Larry's childhood sweetheart, a decision that unearths deeply buried truths and forces the Kellers, along with their entire community, to reckon with themselves. The play, inspired by a true story, explores how decisions result in untold consequences.

The production marks the first offering of Lyric Stage's 2026/27 season, running September 18 through October 18 in Boston. The rehearsal clip shows the cast and creative team hard at work in the rehearsal room as the production takes shape.

Lyric Stage has used similar rehearsal videos to build anticipation for its productions, including footage shared ahead of its spring staging of SOMETHING ROTTEN. The theatre's 2026/27 season also includes a new production of LES MISu00c9RABLES.

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