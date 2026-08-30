Video: SPELLING BEE Rehearsal Footage Shared by The Cape Playhouse

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The Cape Playhouse posted a new video showing rehearsals for its upcoming staging of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, giving audiences an early glimpse of the cast at work before the show opens on Cape Cod.

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE is a musical comedy that follows a group of quirky adolescents competing in a high-stakes spelling contest, blending audience participation and improvised moments with unexpectedly emotional turns. The show has a book by Rachel Sheinkin and music and lyrics by William Finn, with additional material by Jay Reiss, and was conceived by Rebecca Feldman.

The production marks the final show of The Cape Playhouse's 2026 season, running from September 2nd through the 19th. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the theatre's staging features a complete cast and creative team led by director Claybourne Elder and choreographer Jeffrey Gugliotti, with a company that includes Julia Murney and Tatianna Córdoba.

Details on the full cast and creative roster for the Cape Playhouse run were outlined in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of the production. Tickets for the run are available through capeplayhouse.com.

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