Video: DEAD GIRL'S QUINCEAÑERA at Barrington Stage Company
A new clip previews the dark comedy now running at the Pittsfield theatre.
Get a first look at DEAD GIRL'S QUINCEAÑERA at Barrington Stage Company in this all-new trailer, giving audiences a preview of the world premiere dark comedy.
The play, written by Phanésia Pharel, follows three best friends who set out to solve the mystery of their classmate Maria's disappearance after she vanishes from her own quinceañera. The story blends teenage bravado with true-crime obsession, as the trio interrogates suspects and trades theories while roasting each other along the way.
The production is a co-production between Barrington Stage Company, Goodman Theatre, and Hartford Stage, bringing Pharel's script to Barrington Stage Company.
A BroadwayWorld review of DEAD GIRL'S QUINCEAÑERA praised the production's quality, noting that Pharel's script blends contemporary teen vernacular with themes that resonate more broadly, calling it a first-rate effort typical of the company's work.
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