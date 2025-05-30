Cast Set For Industry Reading of THE BELFAST CONNECTION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sup Dummies will present exclusive industry presentations of THE BELFAST CONNECTION, a new play by John Donovan. Led by Tori Heinlein (White Christmas) and Josie Marzilli as Older and Younger versions of Livy O'Loughlin, the cast also features Jennifer Barnhart (Avenue Q, Sesame Street), Kade Davis, Gian Raffaele DiCostanzo (Jersey Boys), Emerson Glick (Fiddler on the Roof), Rose Mallick (Absolution, The Equalizer), JJ McGlone (A Different Man), Quinn Chandler Murphy (Leopoldstadt - Huntington), Joseph Penczak (The Irishman, Only Murders... Building), Michael Sáenz (Affluenza! P.O.V.), Carl Schwaber (Criminal Minds), Stephen Shore (Dope Thief!), Emma Rose Smith (The Pitt, Mayfair Witches), Chris Stahl (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Peter Tedeschi (Uncle Tom's Cabin). Lauren J. Burke will stage manage and read stage directions. Chris Coffey will direct.

The readings will take place on August 2nd at the Boston Center for the Arts Black Box Theater (539 Tremont St., Boston, MA).

"'The Belfast Connection' follows Livy O'Laughlin, a young girl from Belfast, Northern Ireland, who is sent to live with her extended family in Chelsea, Massachusetts, to escape the violence of the Troubles. As Livy adjusts to her new life, her family becomes entangled in a web of political corruption, organized crime, and lingering trauma from their past. Through humor, resilience, and cultural exchange, the play explores themes of identity, family, and the enduring impact of historical conflict."

Industry professionals interested in attending can email supdummies@gmail.com for further information.

Comments

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 18% Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds