Cast Set For Industry Reading of THE BELFAST CONNECTION

The readings will take place at the Boston Center for the Arts Black Box Theater.
Sup Dummies will present exclusive industry presentations of THE BELFAST CONNECTION, a new play by John Donovan. Led by Tori Heinlein (White Christmas) and Josie Marzilli as Older and Younger versions of Livy O'Loughlin, the cast also features Jennifer Barnhart (Avenue Q, Sesame Street), Kade Davis, Gian Raffaele DiCostanzo (Jersey Boys), Emerson Glick (Fiddler on the Roof), Rose Mallick (Absolution, The Equalizer), JJ McGlone (A Different Man), Quinn Chandler Murphy (Leopoldstadt - Huntington), Joseph Penczak (The Irishman, Only Murders... Building), Michael Sáenz (Affluenza! P.O.V.), Carl Schwaber (Criminal Minds), Stephen Shore (Dope Thief!), Emma Rose Smith (The Pitt, Mayfair Witches), Chris Stahl (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Peter Tedeschi (Uncle Tom's Cabin). Lauren J. Burke will stage manage and read stage directions. Chris Coffey will direct.
The readings will take place on August 2nd at the Boston Center for the Arts Black Box Theater (539 Tremont St., Boston, MA).
"'The Belfast Connection' follows Livy O'Laughlin, a young girl from Belfast, Northern Ireland, who is sent to live with her extended family in Chelsea, Massachusetts, to escape the violence of the Troubles. As Livy adjusts to her new life, her family becomes entangled in a web of political corruption, organized crime, and lingering trauma from their past. Through humor, resilience, and cultural exchange, the play explores themes of identity, family, and the enduring impact of historical conflict."
Industry professionals interested in attending can email supdummies@gmail.com for further information.
