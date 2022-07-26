Cast Announced for WAITING FOR GODOT at Barrington Stage Company

Barrington Stage Company has announced casting for its new production of Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot. The production of one of the great absurdist plays of the 20th century will be directed by BSC Associate Artist Joe Calarco (BSC: Sister Sorry; A Doll's House, Part 2; Breaking the Code) and will play from August 19-September 4, 2022 on the St. Germain Stage at the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center (36 Linden Street).



Heading up the cast will be BSC Associate Artist Mark H. Dold (BSC: Freud's Last Session, Harry Clarke; Broadway: The Inheritance) as Vladimir, BSC Associate Artist Christopher Innvar (BSC: A Doll's House, Part 2, The Importance of Being Earnest; Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess) as Pozzo, Kevin Isola (Broadway: Brooklyn Boy; TV's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Equalizer") as Estragon and Max Wolkowitz (Indecent at Arena Stage, The Chosen at Long Wharf Theatre) as Lucky.



Vladimir (Dold) and Estragon (Isola) wait on a deserted country road to meet a person named Godot. Killing time with hat tricks and half-remembered stories, they dawdle through one of the greatest dramas of the 20th century. In Beckett's absurd, anarchic world, life is vaudeville and tragedy, philosophy and confusion, all seamlessly woven together with the playwright's masterful blend of poetry and humor.

Mark H. Dold



Mark H. Dold (Vladimir) is an Associate Artist who began with BSC in 2004. Highlights include Freud's Last Session, Breaking the Code, Shining City, The Glass Menagerie and Harry Clarke. Mark has worked at regional theatres from coast to coast and has appeared on and off Broadway. Most recently he was in the original Broadway company of The Inheritance. He has guest-starred on network television, web series and the recently completed movie Louie, written and directed by the Berkshires' own Robert Biggs. Mark is the recipient of Connecticut Critics Circle and San Diego Critics' Awards. In 2018, he was named BroadwayWorld Berkshires-Best Actor for The Glass Menagerie. He is a graduate of Boston University and The Yale School of Drama. He is a member of The Actors Center and a patient-to-patient volunteer at MSKCC. MarkHDold.com

Christopher Innvar



Christopher Innvar (Pozzo) is an Associate Artist who began with BSC in 2003. Thrilled to collaborate with Joe Calarco again. BSC acting: The Game, Cyrano De Bergerac, The Importance of Being Earnest, Ring Round the Moon, Private Lives, Carousel, A Streetcar Named Desire, Absurd Person Singular, The Crucible, Much Ado About Nothing, His Girl Friday, A Doll's House, Part 2. BSC directing: The Whipping Man, Camping with Henry and Tom, The Collyer Brothers/Period Piece, Shining City, The Other Place, 10X10 Festival. I'm honored to be a part of Julie Boyd's last season as Artistic Director. I am forever grateful for the artistic home and community you've invited me in to. Bon voyage Julie and come back soon!

Kevin Isola



Kevin Isola (Estragon). Broadway: Brooklyn Boy. Off-Broadway: Lincoln Center, Signature, Second Stage, Playwrights Horizons, NYSF/Public Theatre, Playwrights Horizons, Transport Group, Theatre Row, 59E59, Cherry Lane, among others. Regional: The Old Globe, The Guthrie, Shakespeare Theatre Company, McCarter, South Coast Rep, Yale Rep, STNJ, among others. Film and Television: "The Equalizer," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Billions," "Bull," "The Blacklist,""Elementary," "Deadbeat," "Law and Order," How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Uninvited, and Blumenthal, among others.

Max Wolkowitz

Max Wolkowitz (Lucky). N.Y./Regional: Indecent (Arena Stage); The Chosen (Long Wharf); Assisted Loving (Capital Rep); Doctors Jane and Alexander (UTC61); Love, Sex & Death in the Amazon (Collider Theater); My Name Is Asher Lev (Penguin Rep); Ivanov (Trinity Rep); Indian Summer (Brown/Trinity Playwrights Rep). Brown/Trinity: In The Next Room (Dr. Givings; WISE Foundation Emerging Artist of the Year Award); Twelfth Night (Sir Andrew); Much Ado About Nothing (Borachio). TV: "FBI" (CBS Television). BA: Bennington. MFA: Brown/Trinity. Member of The Actors Center.



Joe Calarco

Joe Calarco (Director) Associate Artist. BSC: Sister Sorry; Into the Woods; A Doll's House, Part 2; Ragtime; Kiss Me, Kate; Breaking the Code; Romance in Hard Times; The Burnt Part Boys; The Mysteries of Harris Burdick (book writer); The Memory Show. New York: Playwrights Horizons, Second Stage, Primary Stages, Lincoln Center. Other regional: Signature Theatre, The Old Globe, The Kennedy Center and many more. He has been nominated for two Drama Desk Awards, the Jeff Award, the Evening Standard Award and won a Lucille Lortel Award, two Barrymore Awards and four Helen Hayes Awards. His published works as a playwright include Walter Cronkite is Dead, In the Absence of Spring, Shakespeare's R&J and Winter Break.



Next up on the Boyd-Quinson Stage is the eagerly anticipated production of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's 1973 Tony Award-winning Best Musical, A Little Night Music (August 6-28, 2022), which will be choreographed by Robert La Fosse, musically directed by Darren R. Cohen and directed by BSC Founder and Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, followed by the world premiere of the Burman New Play Award-winner All of Me (September 21-October 9), a new play by Laura Winters, directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe (Assistant Director for Broadway's Indecent; resident director for Hamilton's first national tour).



At the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center, the St. Germain Stage season features The Youth Theatre's world premiere staging of The Supadupa Kid (July 29-August 12), based on local Pittsfield author Ty Allan Jackson's popular children's book series, devised by NJ Agwuna and the company of The Supadupa Kid, in collaboration with Amara Brady and Tommy Scrivens, and directed by Agwuna.

TICKET INFORMATION



Pricing for the 2022 summer season is $25-85 for the Boyd-Quinson Stage and $25-59 for the St. Germain Stage. Preview performance tickets for musicals are $45 and all other previews are $35. Patrons can reserve their seats today by purchasing season passes. Passes are for 3+ shows in BSC's 2022 season - pick any show, any theatre, any time, matinee or evening, and save up to

29% off of single ticket pricing. Please call the Box Office for more information. Single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by calling 413-236-8888 or visiting www.BarringtonStageCo.org/Tickets.

ABOUT BARRINGTON STAGE COMPANY



Barrington Stage Company (BSC) is an award-winning theatre located in Pittsfield, MA, in the heart of the Berkshires. Co-founded in 1995 by Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, BSC's mission is to produce top-notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to engage our community with vibrant, inclusive educational outreach programs.



BSC attracts over 60,000 patrons annually and has gained national recognition for its superior-quality productions and comprehensive educational programming, including the award-winning Playwright Mentoring Project, the Musical Theatre Conservatory, Youth Theatre, KidsAct! and other initiatives. The company has become integral to the economic revitalization of downtown Pittsfield.



BSC's reputation for excellence began with a smash revival of Cabaret that moved to Boston in 1997 for an extended run. The theatre's prominence grew with the world premiere of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin (BSC 2004; Broadway 2005-2008, winner of two Tony Awards). Other notable productions include the world premiere of Christopher Demos-Brown's American Son (BSC 2016; Broadway 2018); Mark St. Germain's Freud's Last Session (BSC 2009; Off-Broadway 2010-2012); Leonard Bernstein, Comden & Green's On the Town (BSC 2013; Broadway 2014, four Tony Award nominations); Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, starring Aaron Tveit (2017); and West Side Story in honor of Leonard Bernstein and Jerome Robbins' centenaries (2018).



BSC develops and commissions new work with two programs: PlayWorks, which supports the creation of new plays, and the Musical Theatre Lab, which develops new musicals. Since 1995, BSC has produced 41 new works, 21 of which have moved to New York and major US regional theatres. Following the industry-wide shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, BSC was the first Equity theatre in the US to return to live performance with its critically acclaimed production of Harry Clarke, starring BSC Associate Artist Mark H. Dold and directed by Ms. Boyd.