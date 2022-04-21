Cape Rep Theatre Presents Regional Premiere Of TUMACHO

Cape Rep Theatre kicks off its 37th season with the New England premiere of the hilarious off-Broadway musical western, Tumacho, directed by Maura Hanlon, opening Wednesday, May 18, and playing Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7 pm and Sundays at 2pm through June 12 in the Indoor Theater.

Tickets are $35. Pay-What-You-Can-Night is the first Friday, May 20th. Group rates & Student Rush tickets also available, call the box office for reservations and information. Cape Rep Indoor Theater. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

This off-Broadway hit is a hilarious cowboy musical complete with singing cacti, good guys vs bad guys and delicious comedy to sink your teeth into. The citizens of a dusty forsaken frontier town are looking for someone to rescue them from the terrors of Big Bill Yardley. Have they met their salvation--or an even greater evil--when a fiend of legend comes to town?

"Tumacho" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

The cast features Cape Rep favorites Holly Erin McCarthy, Ari Lew, Jared Hagan, Ian Ryan, Jess Andra, Robert Tucker, Daniel Fontneau, Nick Nudler and Victoria Tucci. Director Maura Hanlon is supported by an incredible production team including musical director Nick Nudler, lighting designer Phil Kong and costume designer Robin McLaughlin.

All performances will be in Cape Rep's Indoor Theater, 3299 Main Street, Brewster. In accordance with current CDC guidelines we will be asking our patrons to take the following steps: All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination. All patrons will be required to wear a mask during performances. All Cape Rep staff and cast members have been fully vaccinated. For further information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at 508.896.1888 or online at www.caperep.org.