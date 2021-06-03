Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival Resumes Live Summer Performances

Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival is back on stage, August 3 through 13, 2021. The venerable chamber music festival's 42nd season features performances by Artistic Directors Jon Manasse and Jon Nakamatsu, the Escher Quartet with Brian Zeger, and Imani Winds.

Audiences have their choice of three atmospheric venues: The historic, 300-year-old First Congregational Church in Wellfleet, picturesque Cape Cod National Seashore Visitor's Center in Eastham, and Cape Cod's major performing arts hub; the Cotuit Center for the Arts. Year-round residents and summer visitors alike will have the opportunity to enjoy world class performances in nine concerts over two weeks.

The festival kicks off with a concert "In Celebration of Our Audience" performed by Jon Manasse (clarinet) and Jon Nakamatsu (piano). "Our wonderful Festival audience has shown incredible dedication and optimism, despite the difficulties of the past year. We conceived of this first concert as a personal message of gratitude for their support and a celebration of live chamber music returning to the Cape. We are thrilled to offer a season of programs including established masterpieces and exciting discoveries," says the two artistic directors about the program.

This is incoming Executive Director Paul Schwendener's first season at CCCMF, succeeding Elaine Lipton who is retiring from the position she's held since 2006. Schwendener says, "It is an honor to carry on the great tradition of this festival, and I am delighted to work together with Elaine, the Board, and with Artistic Directors Jon Nakamatsu and Jon Manasse to ensure a smooth transition back to concert life in these challenging times."

In the interest of public health and safety during the Covid-19 pandemic, concerts will be one hour in length with no intermission, and will abide by local guidelines to ensure a safe concert environment. Tickets are available by phone at 508-247-9400 and at capecodchambermusic.org.