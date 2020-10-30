Broadway's De'Lon Grant To Host SpeakEasy's 30th Celebration

Premiering Thursday, November 19th at 7:30PM, and streaming through Monday, November 23rd.

In recognition of its 30th Anniversary Season, SpeakEasy Stage will hold a special digital concert - Celebrating 30 Seasons of Groundbreaking Theatre - premiering Thursday, November 19th at 7:30PM, and streaming through Monday, November 23rd.

Broadway stars Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton) and De'lon Grant (Come from Away), who starred respectively in SpeakEasy's productions of Bat Boy and The Scottsboro Boys, will headline the event, which will also feature such celebrated SpeakEasy alumni as Leigh Barrett, Daniel James Belnavis, Kerry A. Dowling, Jennifer Ellis, Crystin Gilmore, Sam Simahk, Erica Spyres, and Kathy St. George.

Mr. Grant will also host and serve as master of ceremonies.

The line-up will include hit songs from some of SpeakEasy's most memorable productions, including The Color Purple, Big Fish, Next to Normal, Passion, The Light in the Piazza, A New Brain, The Scottsboro Boys, and the company's megahit, Bat Boy - The Musical.

Longtime SpeakEasy Music Director Paul S. Katz will once again preside over the keys; and SpeakEasy Founder and Producing Artistic Director Paul Daigneault will direct.

"We are grateful to have had the opportunity to have told over 150 powerful and intimate stories over the years, and can't think of a better way to thank our audiences than to offer them a front-row seat to this once-in-a-lifetime event," said Daigneault. "Whether you are a long-time SpeakEasy subscriber, Boston theater enthusiast, or just a show tune fan, this is one concert you won't want to miss."

Tickets start at $30, with discounts available for alumni and artists.

Event sponsors will also have access to an exclusive post-show virtual meet-and-greet with the cast, and receive a bottle of wine and commemorative SpeakEasy glasses.

All proceeds will go to benefit SpeakEasy Stage.

