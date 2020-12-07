Boston Gay Men's Chorus Brings Seasonal Songs To Your Living Room With HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

"Home for the Holidays," a 30-minute showcase of holiday songs from the Boston Gay Men's Chorus will air on WCVB Channel 5 on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 11:35 p.m. and again on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.

"We can't perform live this holiday season because of the pandemic but we're thrilled to bring our music to the comfort of people's homes," said BGMC Music Director Reuben M. Reynolds III. "Nobody's going to have a blue Christmas if we have anything to do about it, and we're delighted to partner with WCVB Channel 5 on this unique production."

This special production features past performances of beloved Christmas carols, festive favorites, and modern classics from BGMC's legendary holiday concerts intercut with scenes of local holiday traditions like ice skating at the Boston Common Frog Pond and the city's annual tree lighting; BGMC's international tours, and reflections from chorus members on the meaning and magic of the season and its songs. Hosted by Reynolds with an introduction by Randy Price, the country's first openly gay TV news anchor who recently retired from WCVB-TV after many years, "Home for Holidays" brims with beautiful music and family-friendly fun.

As Reynolds says in the show, "That's what these holidays are really all about out. Celebrating our families."

Viewers will be treated to BGMC's performances of "Here We Come A Wassailing," "Sparklejollytwinklejingley," "Zum Gali," which tells the Hanukkah story; "Betelehemu," a percussive Yoruba Christma Carol; "Silent Night" featuring an ASL interpretation by the full chorus; and the show-stoppingly spectacular "Pink Christmas," complete with BGMC ballerinas.

This year marks the first time in its history that BGMC has not staged its signature holiday concert. Due to COVID-19 the Chorus has been on hiatus from performing live since March. The chorus has since launched BGMC@Home, a curated collection of new and archival digital performances that includes "Up on the Housetop," "From Our Home to Yours: Everything Possible," "Pride 2020 Selections by Music Director Reuben Reynolds III," "Black Lives Matter," "Born This Way: Virtual Boston Gay Men's Chorus, "Reuben's Picks, Fourth of July," "Reuben's Picks for Halloween," and the web series "Celebrity Spotlight." BGMC Online also features highlights from BGMC's archive of more than 400 video performances that are viewed more than 1.5 million times annually. Playlists include BGMC's most popular videos from YouTube, its most recent Pride concert titled "God Save the Queens," its most recent spring concert, titled "Raise You Up," and playlists from its tour of the Middle East in 2015 and tour of South Africa in 2018.

"I'd much prefer to be greeting audience members at Jordan Hall in person in the weeks to come, but I'm thrilled that our music will still be heard this holiday season," said BGMC Executive Director Craig Coogan. "We're going to put the merry and gay into your Christmas come what may."

"Home for the Holidays" will also be available to watch Saturday, Dec. 12 on MeTV at 5:30 p.m, YouTube at 8 p.m, and OnDemand via cable providers. The show is made possible in part thanks to Bank of America, BGMC's longest serving sponsor. WCVB Channel 5, Boston's ABC affiliate station, is Boston's broadcast/digital media leader, providing news, weather, sports, community service and entertainment on multiple platforms including WCVB Channel 5, wcvb.com, WCVB mobile and MeTV Boston.

