Boston Civic Symphony Opoens its Centennial Season Next Month

The Boston Civic Symphony kicks off its 100th season with a concert that presents works by Schubert and Strauss, two composers whose music has been foundational to the orchestra’s success. Tickets and information about all Boston Civic Symphony concerts can be found at bostoncivicsymphony.org.

"The program will open with Franz Schubert's Rosamunde Overture, which was performed by the orchestra in its very first concert in 1924,” said Music Director Francisco Noya. “We will also play his Unfinished Symphony, a piece that has the distinction of being performed more often than any other work by Civic. But this will be its first performance in 50 years!”

Civic will perform Richard Strauss’ vibrant Rosenkavalier Suite featuring Diana McVey, Vera Savage and Maggie Kinabrew in the Final Trio, and McVey will join the orchestra for Strauss’ Four Last Songs.

McVey is an artist whose skills as both singer and actress have made her highly visible in opera, oratorio, and as soloist with symphony orchestras. She has sung leading roles with Florentine Opera, Opera Theater of Pittsburgh, Opera Omaha, Opera Dubai, Lake George Opera Festival, Opera Naples, Light Opera Oklahoma, Ocean State Lyric Opera, RI Philharmonic and Opera Providence, among others.

Savage's recent operatic performances include a portrayal of handmaid New Ofglen in Boston Lyric Opera’s highly acclaimed production of The Handmaid’s Tale; Antonio Salieri’s Requiem; the Johann Kuhnau Magnificat with the Commonwealth Chorale; and the Giuseppe Verdi Requiem with the Metropolitan Chorale. She is an Associate Professor in the Voice Department at Berklee College of Music

Soprano Maggie Kinabrew was recently named the Second-Place winner in the 2024 Young Patronesses of the Opera/Florida Grand Opera Competition Junior Division. For the 2023-24 season, Maggie joined Palm Beach Opera as an Apprentice Artist, where she performed in their annual Resident Artist Showcase. She made her company debut with Boston Opera Collaborative in their immersive horror-opera experience, Whispers: Echoes from the Halls.

Francisco Noya is a prominent figure in the Boston and New England music scene, where he has earned a reputation as a versatile interpreter of symphonic and operatic literature. Noya began his professional career in his native Venezuela, as conductor of the Youth Orchestra of Valencia, one of the original ensembles of “El Sistema.” After earning advanced degrees in composition and conducting from Boston University, Noya was appointed to serve as assistant conductor of the Caracas Philharmonic and assistant to the music director of the Teatro Teresa Carreño, one of the most prestigious theaters in Latin America.

In addition to serving as music director of the Empire State Youth Orchestra in Albany, New York for ten seasons, Noya has appeared as guest conductor of the Boston Symphony, Boston Pops, Baltimore, Nashville, San Antonio, and Omaha Symphony Orchestras, among others. He has been a member of the Conducting faculty at Berklee College of Music for nearly 24 years.

Other concerts in the Boston Civic Symphony’s Centennial Season include the annual Holiday Concert on December 15th, Wagner's Overture to Meistersinger on March 9th; George Walker's Trombone Concerto, and Sibelius’s Symphony No. 7; and April 27th a celebration of unity and joy with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.

Comments