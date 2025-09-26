Boston Chamber Symphony Reveals Guest Vocalists and More for 2025–26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Boston Chamber Symphony (BCS), under the direction of Music Director Avlana Eisenberg, has announced its 2025–26 season, presenting three mainstage concerts featuring celebrated composers, rediscovered gems, and internationally renowned soloists.

The season will open on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at First Church in Cambridge. The program will include Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro Overture, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2, and Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1, performed by Joshua Brown. A recipient of the 2025 Avery Fisher Career Grant and prizewinner of the 2024 Queen Elisabeth Competition, Brown will return to BCS following acclaimed appearances across the U.S. and Europe.

On Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., BCS will perform at Grace Episcopal Church in Newton. The program will spotlight Boston composer Arthur Foote, a member of the historic “Boston Six.” The concert will pair his Suite for String Orchestra with the Boston-area premiere of his Cello Concerto, performed by soloist Julian Schwarz, who recently recorded the first commercial CD of the work. Schubert’s Symphony No. 5 will close the program.

The season will conclude on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., also at Grace Episcopal Church. Soloist Seth Morris, Principal Flutist of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, will perform Reinecke’s Flute Concerto. The program will also feature Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 1, Sibelius’ Valse Triste, and Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony.

Acclaimed conductor Avlana Eisenberg has led orchestras across the United States, Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Her discography includes the 2022 Naxos recording of William Grant Still world premieres with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, praised by The New York Times, as well as a Sibelius-Barber-Ben-Haim album with the Budapest Symphony Orchestra MAV, hailed by Gramophone. A Fulbright Fellow at the Paris National Opera, Eisenberg earned degrees from Yale University, the University of Michigan, and the Peabody Institute.