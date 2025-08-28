Boston Celtic Band Scottish Fish Comes to The Crystal Ballroom At Somerville Theatre 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Passim will present Boston Celtic band Scottish Fish at the Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre on September 11. The group will be debuting their new album Currently for the first time live in concert. After growing up steeped in the Boston Celtic music scene, these five young women began touring at an early age, quickly enchanting domestic and international audiences with their enthusiasm, creative arrangements, and sensitive performances. This won't be a 'regular' Fish show as it will feature all the guest musicians on their new album. Tickets are on sale at crystalballroomboston.com.

“Scottish Fish have been playing at Club Passim since they were, quite literally, children, " said Matt Smith, Managing Director of Passim. “In the past 10 years they've grown into one of the most dynamic, engaging and energetic bands that the local Celtic scene has seen in decades.”

The new record features the classic elements of the Scottish Fish sound: driving fiddles, intricate arrangements, and an audible sensitivity among the members of the band, who have been playing together since they were young children. In writing this record, however, Scottish Fish pushed their sound in new directions. They selected melodies that touched them deeply from multiple Celtic traditions (Scottish, Cape Breton, Irish, Breton); composed original tunes inspired by their experiences on tour; incorporated vocals; and collaborated with guest musicians including Conor Hearn (guitar), Noah Fishman (bass), and Emma Stanley (trumpet) who will all join the show.

In their decade of bandhood, the Fish have performed at a wide variety of venues and festivals across the U.S. and Europe, including Boston Celtic Music Festival, Bellingham Celtic Festival, and Festival de Ortigueira. Their music and performances have earned them features on WGBH, KALW, and in American Girl and Folkworld Magazines; attracted the attention of programs such as America's Got Talent; and secured an international audience of over three hundred thousand followers across social media platforms. Their third record, "Upscale," marked the band's ten year anniversary.

Bandmates include Ava Montesi (fiddle), Caroline Dressler (fiddle), Giulia Haible (cello, piano), Julia Homa (fiddle, piano), and Maggie MacPhail (fiddle, piano).