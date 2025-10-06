Boston Bhangra Competition Celebrates 22nd Anniversary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 22nd annual Boston Bhangra Competition will take place on Saturday, November 15th, 2025 at the world renowned Strand Theatre. Boston Bhangra will host 11 of the best bhangra teams from North America who will compete to be crowned the Boston Bhangra Champions! The last 21 years of the show have been very successful with strong support from sponsors and has sold out with an attendance of 1,400 people!

Bhangra is a folk dance from the state of Punjab and parts of Pakistan. It is a very energetic and fun dance to watch. It has been compared to a fusion of hip hop and cheerleading with a cultural twist. It has been integrated into many hip hop/reggae songs, and is one of the most upcoming foreign dance forms in the world!

We will also have special guest performances by Bhangra legend Bhinda Jatt from the US! He is the one of the biggest male Bhangra artists from the US! He has sung mega hit songs like: Putt Sardaran De, Glassy Nachdi, Jatt Deian Boliyan, Nachdi Di Video, Kala Surma, Velly and MANY MORE!

This show will be advertised nationally via television, newspaper, radio, in stores and the internet making it the largest south asian promoted event in the northeast!