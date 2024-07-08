Barry Schneier Set To Release Photo Book, THE SONG IS STILL BEING WRITTEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Internationally renowned photographer Barry Schneier captures Boston's unique and impacting folk music scene in his new book "The Song is Still Being Written", set to be released on September 5. The book is a collection of photos and narratives capturing stories of singer-songwriters, past, present, and future who have made the Boston/Cambridge area their home for artistic development and specifically from those who have graced one of the most heralded performance spaces in folk history, Harvard Square's Passim (originally Club 47). The book can be pre-ordered at barryschneierphotography.com.

In the early days of the folk revival in the 1960s and 70s, artists like Joan Baez, Tom Rush and Jim Rooney graced the club's tiny stage, which in more recent years has nurtured the early careers of contemporary artists like Grammy Award winner Lori McKenna, Ellis Paul and Josh Ritter. Today a whole new generation is finding that stage their home as they carry on the tradition of music of the people, for the people.

Schneier has been immersed in the music scene since the mid 1970s. He has been exhibited in multiple shows with work in the permanent collections of The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music and The Smithsonian Institute. Though he has covered numerous acts, he is best known for his work with Bruce Springsteen — particularly his photos of Bruce and the E Street Band on the evening of May 9, 1974 at the Harvard Square Theatre in Cambridge, MA.

For "The Song is Still Being Written," Barry shot intimate images of every artist featured in the book. Each photo is accompanied by an interview with longtime arts journalist James Sullivan.

"I am delighted that Barry chose to showcase Passim in this book," says Jim Wooster, Executive Director of Club Passim. "Since the club's inception, we have witnessed significant changes in the folk world, and we owe it to the artists for their contribution. As Passim continues to bring new artists and voices to the forefront, we are committed to expanding the folk genre. With each generation of artists mentoring the next, our mission of advocating for marginalized voices remains paramount. Folk music is the voice of the people, by the people. We eagerly anticipate the progression of folk music."

An exhibition of the collective work will premiere in September of 2024 at the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame at the Boch Center in Boston.

