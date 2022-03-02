BWW Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL 10 X 10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL at Barrington Stage Company

Peggy Pharr Wilson and Aziza Gharib

Photo: David Dashiell

Many Berkshire theatre goers have something of a perennial joke centered around the lack of live theatre in the region during the winter. True die-hard's, however, know this isn't quite accurate. As Mother Nature dusted the area with a fresh blanket of white, Barrington Stage Company opened the 2022 10 x 10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL, their 11th annual warm-up to the flurry filled season ahead.

BSC's 2022 10 x 10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL as the title suggests the presentation consists of 10-new short plays each approximately 10-minutes in length. Though no theme is clearly communicated in the promotional materials, the common thread that seems to be woven throughout the collection this year is comedy and perhaps seeing things from a differing perspective. Think - do not judge a book by its cover. BSC Artistic Director said, "We're so excited to be performing 10X10 in person this year". "I can't wait to hear laughter in the theater again during these plays. It will be music to my ears."

The cast features 10x10 veterans Doug Harris, Matt Neely, Peggy Pharr Wilson, and Robert Zukerman. Joining them are Aziza Gharib and Kelsey Rainwater. Directors for the 10X10 New Play Festival are BSC Artistic Director Julianne Boyd and returning for his sixth year, Matthew Penn. The creative team includes Nicole Slaven (costume design), Lucas Pawelski (lighting design) and Alex Sovronsky (sound design). Renee Lutz is the production stage manager. Hannah Katz is the 10X10 New Play Festival Line Producer.

Doug Harris and Aziza Gharib

Photo: David Dashiell

Typically, a review like this would provide details. Facts and or opinions as to the sets, costumes, sound, lighting, and of course the acting and directing. I admit that trying to do so on a collective of short plays staged not fully but convincingly and effectively proved to be a rather daunting task. I will remind readers that I referred to this production as a warm-up to the full season ahead. Therefore, think of this as something of a condensed version review. The entire cast of skilled and accomplished performers deliver. They will make you laugh, think, and feel the feels. With each play within the 10X10 lasting only a brief ten minutes, sharing plot would be giving too much away. I will say that all of the selections in this year's well curated collection, deliver. Five pieces are presented in each of two acts separated by an intermission for a two-hour theatrical warm-up presentation that just about every audience member at the Boyd-Quinson will find delightful, regardless of what Mother Nature may be serving up outside. My personal favorites include:

STEALING A KISS by Laurie Allen, directed by Julianne Boyd, featuring Peggy Phar Wilson and Robert Zuckerman. A rather amusing look at NOT talking to strangers.

GOWN by Robert Weibezahl, directed by Julianne Boyd, featuring Peggy Phar Wilson, Aziza Gharib, and Kelsey Rainwater.

AN AWKWARD CONVERSATION IN THE SHADOW OF MOUNT MARIAH by John Bavoso, directed by Matthew Penn, featuring Robert Zuckerman as Abraham, and Doug Harris as his son Isaac.

MISFORTUNE by Mark Harvey Levine, directed by Julianne Boyd, featuring Doug Harris, Azizah Gharib, Kelsey Rainwater, and Matt Neely. This one may be particularly appealing to fans of Chinese restaurants whether your preference is for Cantonese, Hunan, or Szechuan.

Robert Zukerman and Doug Harris

Photo: David Dashiell

THE 11th ANNUAL 10x10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL provides a delightful and amusing amuse bouche to Barrington Stage Company's 2022 season. Which, incidentally, will be Artistic Director, Julianne Boyd's final season at the helm of the Award-Winning Theatre in downtown Pittsfield. The festival continues through March 13. Visit: https://barringtonstageco.org/ for tickets and additional information.