BTG to Present Billie Holiday Tribute & More in October At The Colonial

Berkshire Theatre Group will present an exciting lineup this October, including a benefit concert honoring a local hero, four concerts featuring local and regional artists and a free children’s concert.

Jam for Jake: A Jake Galliher Foundation Fundraiser

with Black Dog, Rev Tor Band, Whisky Treaty Roadshow and Misty Blues

at The Colonial Theatre

Benefit Concert at the Colonial

for The Jake Galliher Foundation

Saturday, October 5 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $39



Celebrate the life and legacy of Air Force Staff Sergeant Jacob "Jake" Galliher at this special fundraising event featuring performances by Black Dog, The Rev Tor Band, The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow and Misty Blues. All ticket proceeds will benefit The Jake Galliher Foundation, dedicated to honoring Jake's memory and supporting individuals who exemplify his character and spirit. The Jake Galliher Foundation was established to commemorate the life of SSgt Jacob “Jake” M. Galliher, who tragically lost his life on November 29th, 2023, while serving our nation abroad. The foundation provides scholarships and awards to deserving individuals, ensuring that Jake's legacy of bravery, dedication and kindness lives on.

Enjoy an evening of diverse musical performances, starting with Black Dog, a local Berkshire-based band featuring Jake’s father, Jon Galliher. The Rev Tor Band, a powerhouse in the East Coast club and festival circuit since 1996, will also take the stage. The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow, known for their dynamic Americana, rock and folk performances, will bring their high-energy show to the event. Rounding out the lineup, Misty Blues will deliver their signature blend of blues, jazz, soul, funk and gospel. Don’t miss this heartfelt tribute and night of incredible music at The Colonial Theatre.

All of Me: A Tribute to Billie Holiday

Starring Samirah Evans

Concerts at the Colonial

At The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield

On-Stage at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, October 11 at 7:30pm



Renowned for her dynamic and soulful approach to jazz and blues, Samirah Evans brings a unique New Orleans flavor to her performances. A celebrated vocalist, Evans made her debut at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in 1990, which led to 15 consecutive years as a featured performer. Her powerful voice and captivating stage presence have graced iconic New Orleans venues such as Snug Harbor, Tipitina’s and the House of Blues. Over her illustrious career, she has toured globally, sharing stages with legends like James Brown, B.B. King, Dr. John, Levon Helm, Aaron Neville, Terence Blanchard and Trombone Shorty.

Following Hurricane Katrina, Evans relocated to Brattleboro, Vermont, where she formed her band, Samirah Evans and Her Handsome Devils. Gaining notoriety throughout New England, they released the acclaimed album Hot Club Live at the Vermont Jazz Center in 2011. Evans has since performed at prominent regional venues and festivals, including the Academy of Music, Iron Horse, Vermont Jazz Center and Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival. A dedicated advocate for indigenous American music, Evans has participated in educational programs and founded initiatives like "Sam’s Set and Shed" and the NOLABratts choir. Currently an Artist Associate in Jazz Voice at Williams College, she continues to inspire and mentor the next generation of musicians. Don’t miss the chance to experience Samirah Evans live celebrating the music of Billie Holiday at The Colonial Theatre!

Moondance

The Ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, October 18 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30

Experience rock & roll at its finest with Van Morrison's legendary music. From timeless hits like "Brown Eyed Girl" and "Domino" to unforgettable tunes like "Tupelo Honey" and "Into The Mystic," Van the Man's contributions to the music world have solidified his place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. His profound impact on music lovers worldwide is undeniable, making every performance a remarkable journey through classic rock.

Moondance, the Ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert, brings this extraordinary musical experience to life at The Colonial Theatre. This captivating show impeccably recreates the essence of a Van Morrison concert, featuring iconic songs such as "Moondance," "It Stoned Me," "Wild Night" and "Caravan." Described by the LA Times as "an incredible recreation of the Irish legend," Moondance is a must-see for any fan. As the Dallas News puts it, "If Van Morrison isn’t coming to your town, Moondance is the next best thing!" Don’t miss this impressive and realistic portrayal of Van Morrison, hailed by the Hawaii Reporter as a "must see."

BonJourneyNY

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, October 19 at 7:30pm

Tickets: General Admission Advance: $30; Day of Show: $40

Get ready for a night of electrifying music as BonJourneyNY returns to The Colonial Theatre, back by popular demand! This unique tribute band masterfully blends the iconic sounds of Bon Jovi and Journey, capturing the energy and spirit of both legendary groups. Their setlist is packed with classic hits that will have you singing along all night, from the anthemic "Livin' on a Prayer" and "Don't Stop Believin'" to the heartfelt ballads "Faithfully" and "I'll Be There for You."

Since 2010, BonJourneyNY has been thrilling audiences throughout the Northeast with their high-energy shows. Their performances are a must-see, bringing the magic of Bon Jovi and Journey to life on stage. Whether you're a long-time fan or discovering their music for the first time, this concert promises an unforgettable experience. Come and join the fun, sing along to your favorite hits and find out for yourself why fans can't get enough of BonJourneyNY!

Rock & Roll Graveyard

A Halloween Tribute Concert

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, October 25 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30



Get ready for an unforgettable Halloween tribute concert, produced by BTG, where local musicians channel the spirits of rock ‘n’ roll legends for a night of electrifying performances. Join us as we conjure up the greatest hits from iconic artists, with Mike Wartella (The Wall, Wicked) as Freddie Mercury; Ed Moran (Moondance, Takin' it to The Streets) as Elvis & Jim Morrison; Lee-Ann Lovelace (Guinevere, Back to The Garden) as Janis Joplin; David Frankel (Shakedown) as Jerry Garcia and Jeramy Walz (Dead Man's Waltz) as Stevie Ray Vaughan. These incredible performers will be backed by our own band of graveyard demons, guaranteed to make you shake your bones and dance the night away.

Adding to the spine-tingling fun, the BTG Youth Troupe will make a special appearance to perform the iconic "Thriller" dance by Michael Jackson.

Come dressed as your favorite zombified or ghostly rock star and immerse yourself in the eerie atmosphere. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes, adding to the thrill of the night. Whether you're a die-hard rock fan or just looking for a unique and spooky way to celebrate Halloween, this tribute concert promises to be a hauntingly good time.

Free Children’s Concert at the Colonial

Kids Concerts with Terry A La Berry and Friends

at The Garage at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, October 12 at 12pm

Tickets: Free, General Admission (Capacity is limited to 75)



Returning by popular demand, join us for an unforgettable musical experience with Terry A La Berry and Friends in The Garage at The Colonial Theatre! Terry A La Berry, renowned drummer for folk legend Arlo Guthrie, brings his magical tunes to captivate young hearts and create lasting memories for your family. His interactive performances are filled with laughter, joy, and toe-tapping rhythms, making every show an immersive musical journey.

For over four decades, Terry A La Berry has shared stages with icons like Pete Seeger, John Denver, and Bonnie Raitt, and his musical adventures have taken him to Carnegie Hall and even on a tour of Australia. When he's not touring with Arlo Guthrie, Terry crafts original songs and interactive experiences that leave kids smiling and grooving, earning recognition from Parents' Choice Awards.

Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to be part of the music-making magic! Gather your family, mark your calendars, and let The Garage at The Colonial Theatre be your family's musical haven, where memories are made and music comes to life!

