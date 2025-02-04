BROADWAY SUPPER CLUB Returns With An All New Show This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a highly successful December debut, PR Productions has announced the return of Broadway Supper Club, an exciting live entertainment and dining experience celebrating the music and stories of Broadway performers. The next performance will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 8 PM at Premiere on Broadway, located at 517 Broadway, Somerville, MA. Tickets are available for $35.

The upcoming show will once again showcase an outstanding lineup of performers from both Boston and New York City, including Peter Romagna, Marissa Miller, Morgan Billings Smith, and Joshua Pemberton. Audiences can expect songs from some of the most beloved Broadway productions, paired with real-life stories from the stage. The show offers an up-close experience with artists who have appeared in productions such as The Sound of Music on Broadway, national tours of Wicked, Miss Saigon, and Elf the Musical, and at numerous theaters across the country.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite and at www.premiereonbroadway.com

Comments