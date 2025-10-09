BOSTON BHANGRA Announces Teams For 2025 Competition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Boston Bhangra, North America’s largest independent Indian dance competition, has announced the lineup of teams competing in its 2025 competition, taking place Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the Strand Theatre in Dorchester.

The event will bring together eleven top bhangra teams from across the United States and Canada for one night of high-energy dance, culture, and community. The winning team will take home a $2,500 grand prize.

This year’s competition features both returning champions and first-time contenders, highlighting the breadth and creativity of the bhangra community:

Apna Bhangra Crew (Seattle, WA) – Known for its innovative yet traditional choreography, the back-to-back GHG Bhangra champions bring their signature mix of athleticism and modern flair.

Baaghi (Southern California) – One of the competition’s newest teams, this fast-rising group has already performed at Coachella.

CMU Bhangra (Pittsburgh, PA) – A collegiate powerhouse and former national champion with nearly two decades of performance history.

Furteelay Shokeen (Detroit, MI) – Boston Bhangra’s defending champions return with their signature acrobatic style and infectious energy.

Khirre Phul Gulab De (North Carolina) – Representing Carolina Indian Arts, this team is known for its vibrant storytelling and dynamic choreography.

Legacy (Toronto, Canada) – A team of veteran performers blending old-school bhangra energy with bold contemporary choreography.

Putt Sardaraan De (California) – A collective of dancers dedicated to showcasing Sikh identity and inspiration through bhangra.

Saanjhe (San Francisco, CA) – A community-driven ensemble emphasizing collaboration, inclusivity, and cultural pride.

The Raniyaan (Toronto, Canada) – An all-female team merging creativity and tradition in their boundary-pushing performances.

Vakhri Taur Diyan (Boston, MA) – Boston University’s award-winning all-female bhangra team, empowering women through dance.

Virsa (New York, NY) – A folk-focused team preserving and celebrating the traditional spirit of Punjabi dance.

“Each year, we’re blown away by the passion and creativity these teams bring to the stage,” said a Boston Bhangra spokesperson. “This event is a true celebration of Punjabi culture and community, right here in Boston.”

Founded in 2000, Boston Bhangra has grown from a local dance team into a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting cultural awareness through performance, education, and outreach. The annual competition remains its flagship event, drawing thousands of spectators and showcasing the artistry of bhangra on a grand stage.

The 2025 Boston Bhangra Competition is supported by the Barr Foundation, Mass Cultural Council, The Asian Community Fund, and other community partners.

Tickets are available now at BostonBhangra.com/bbc2025.