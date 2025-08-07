Art Lab to Present SILK Industry Presentation in Cape Cod

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Art Lab will offer an industry presentation of SILK, a new musical created by Meg Fofonoff, with music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy and Daniel Edmonds, and a book and additional lyrics by Eric Holmes. Directed by Kenneth Ferrone, the industry presentation will be held in Cape Cod on Friday, September 5, 2025, in partnership with College Light Opera Company.

In SILK, Denise, a young woman from the country attempts to survive in Paris at the turn of the century and comes head-to-head with the owner of the world's first department store, Mouret. A precursor to the architects of today's consumer culture, Octave Mouret revolutionizes the world and its relationship to shopping, but then Denise revolutionizes Mouret. As all of Paris loses their mind over the most decadent fabrics for the least amount of money, sexual politics collide with capitalism. Can someone ever love the man who set the world on a path towards obsessive consumption?

The upcoming industry presentation will feature Bridget Beirne, Ris Bland, Jessica Bloomberg, Bella Bosco, Gwen Calderbank, Kennedy Caughell, Nick Cearley, Emmalee Anita Diaz, Isabella Esler, Callum Francis, Jake Bryan Guthrie, Christian Leigh, Álvaro Medina, Emma Mize, and Jennifer Sánchez.

Denise Savas serves as Stage Manager. LDK Productions serves as General Manager. Art Lab Productions (Meg Fofonoff and Megan Chacalos) is the producer.

For more information about the industry presentation of SILK in Cape Cod, please contact rsvp@LDKProductions.com.