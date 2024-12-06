Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards
Apollinaire Theatre Company Presents EVERY BRILLIANT THING/CADA COSA MARAVILLOSA

Performances are at the Chelsea Theatre Works,

Dec. 06, 2024
Apollinaire Theatre Company Presents EVERY BRILLIANT THING/CADA COSA MARAVILLOSA Image
Apollinaire Theatre Company will present EVERY BRILLIANT THING/CADA COSA MARAVILLOSA by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe.
 
You’re seven years old. Mom’s in the hospital. Dad says she’s ‘done something stupid. She finds it hard to be happy. So you make a list of everything that’s brilliant about the world. Everything worth living for. 1. Ice cream, 2. Water fights, 3. Staying up past your bedtime and being allowed to watch TV, 4. The color yellow, 6. Rollercoasters, 7. People falling over.
 
Every Brilliant Thing / Cada Cosa Maravillosa is a play about depression and the lengths we go to for those we love. Performed on alternating nights by two actors and in two languages, Every Brilliant Thing / Cada Cosa Maravillo celebrates the beauty of everyday moments and human connection. 
 
Following more than 20 years of producing outdoor bilingual summer theatre, Every Brilliant Thing / Cada Cosa Maravillosa is Apollinaire’s first indoor season show performed in both English and Spanish. Cristhian Mancinas-García (Elliot Norton Nominee for Teatro Chelsea’s 619 Hendricks) will be performing the show in both languages. Parker Jennings (Touching the Void, Suppliant Women, Lunch Bunch) will be bringing her own spin to the story for six English language performances.
 
Performances of Every Brilliant Thing are December 27, 2024- January 19, 2025 
Fri. & Sat. at 8:00, Sun. at 3:00
English language performances:
Parker Jennings: Sat. 12/28, 1/4, 1/11, 1/18, Sun. 1/5, 1/19
Cristhian Mancinas-García: Fri. Dec. 27, Sun. Dec. 29, Sun. Jan. 12
Spanish language performances:
Cristhian Mancinas-García: Fri. Jan 3, 10, 17

Performances are at the Chelsea Theatre Works, 189 Winnisimmet St., Chelsea. 
Performances will be followed by a Reception with the actors.

Tickets are $65, $60 seniors, $25 students, patrons age 30 and under, and artists pursing professional arts careers

Tickets can be purchased by calling (617) 887-2336 or on-line at www.apollinairetheatre.com.

