Apollinaire Theatre Company Presents EVERY BRILLIANT THING/CADA COSA MARAVILLOSA

You’re seven years old. Mom’s in the hospital. Dad says she’s ‘done something stupid. She finds it hard to be happy. So you make a list of everything that’s brilliant about the world. Everything worth living for. 1. Ice cream, 2. Water fights, 3. Staying up past your bedtime and being allowed to watch TV, 4. The color yellow, 6. Rollercoasters, 7. People falling over.

Every Brilliant Thing / Cada Cosa Maravillosa is a play about depression and the lengths we go to for those we love. Performed on alternating nights by two actors and in two languages, Every Brilliant Thing / Cada Cosa Maravillo celebrates the beauty of everyday moments and human connection.