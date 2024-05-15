American Repertory Theater Announces Associated Programming For GATSBY World-Premiere Musical 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University has announced associated programming for its world-premiere musical Gatsby, an adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's legendary novel.

Gatsby begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge on Thursday May 23, it opens June 5, and runs through August 3, 2024.

ESSENTIAL QUESTION

A.R.T. leads with inquiry and asks questions in a spirit of brave curiosity in a never-ending journey of learning and growth. For each production, the creative team, company, and Engagement team develop an Essential Question to guide work in the rehearsal room, onstage, and for engaging with audiences. For Gatsby, the essential question is:

How can we build a new world that is in conversation with those that came before?

FITZGERALD & THE JAZZ AGE FILM SERIES

Co-presented with The Brattle, Friday, May 17 – Tuesday, May 21

The film series Fitzgerald and the Jazz Age examines F. Scott Fitzgerald as an author and screenwriter, as well as the real world that the characters in his works inhabited. With modern depictions of the era like Damien Chazelle's Babylon, famous films from the period like Charlie Chaplin's The Kid, and the stirring Three Comrades, Fitzgerald's only fully realized and credited screenplay, these screenings offer an opportunity to enter the world of The Great Gatsby before you see it come to life on the A.R.T. stage in Gatsby. Other films include The Three Musketeers (1921), The Last Tycoon (available as a double feature with Babylon), Bernice Bobs Her Hair, The Roaring Twenties, The Immigrant, Metropolis, and The Big Parade.

See the full schedule and book tickets at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/shows-events/fitzgerald-and-the-jazz-age.

ACCESS PERFORMANCES

ASL Interpreted | Director of ASL, Elbert Joseph

Tuesday, July 10, 2024 at 7:30PM & Sunday, July 14, 2024 at 2PM

Audio Described | By Mel Watkins and Cori Couture

Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 7:30PM & Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 2PM

Open Captioned | By c2

Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 7:30PM & Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 2PM

Relaxed Performance | In Collaboration with Spectrum Theatre Ensemble

Sunday, July 14, 2024 at 2PM

Tickets

Book Access seats by contacting Access@amrep.org or calling 617.547.8300. Tickets from $35 are available at link AmericanRepertoryTheater.Org/Gatsby. Discounts are available to students and ticket-buyers under age 25, Blue Star families, EBT cardholders, seniors, Harvard faculty and staff, and others. More information at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/PlanYourVisit.

ABOUT GATSBY

F. Scott Fitzgerald's legendary novel The Great Gatsby comes to new life in this world-premiere musical with a score by international rock star Florence Welch (Florence + The Machine) and Oscar and Grammy Award nominee Thomas Bartlett (Doveman), and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok (Cost of Living).

Gatsby is staged by Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Moby-Dick) with choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge!) and music supervision by Kimberly Grigsby (Days of Wine and Roses: The Musical).

The cast includes Matthew Amira (Wilson), Adam Grupper (Wolfsheim), Cory Jeacoma (Tom), Charlotte MacInnes (Daisy), Solea Pfeiffer (Myrtle), Isaac Powell (Gatsby), Ben Levi Ross (Nick), and Eleri Ward (Jordan). The ensemble includes Nick Bailey, Kailey Boyle, Runako Campbell, Jada Clark, Joshua Grosso, Alex Haquia, Gabriel Hyman, Matt Kizer, Lorenzo Pagano, Christopher Ralph, Christopher M. Ramirez, Shea Renne, Aliza Russell, Shota Sekiguchi, and Maya Sistruck. Swings are Cameron Burke, Jacob Burns, Mia DeWeese, Paige Krumbach, and Justin Gregory Lopez. Standby for Gatsby is Sam Simahk.

The Gatsby creative team includes MacArthur Fellow and Tony Award-winning scenic designer Mimi Lien, who returns to A.R.T. having previously designed Moby-Dick and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Academy Award-winning costume designer Sandy Powell (The Young Victoria, The Aviator, Shakespeare in Love) makes her A.R.T. debut. Lucille Lortel Award-winning lighting designer Alan Edwards (Henry Clark) returns to the A.R.T. having previously designed Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 in the 2022/23 Season. Olivier Award-winning sound designer Tony Gayle (My Neighbour Totoro) makes his A.R.T. debut. Matthew Armentrout is the Hair and Wig Designer, Sarah Cimino is the Make-up Designer, Rocío Mendez is the Fight and Intimacy Director, and Nissy Aya is the Dramaturg. Wiley Deweese (The Lightning Thief) is the music director.

Jhanaë Bonnick is the production stage manager and is joined by assistant stage managers Aaron Elgart, Heather Englander, and Alex Luong. Camden Gonzales is the Associate Choreographer and Keenan Tyler Oliphant is the Associate Director. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting/Tara Rubin, CSA, ARC / Duncan Stewart, CSA and Patrick Maravilla.

ABOUT AMERICAN REPERTORY THEATER

The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University is a leading force in the American theater, producing groundbreaking work that is driven by risk-taking and passionate inquiry. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus began her tenure in 2008 and co-leads the theater in partnership with Executive Director Kelvin Dinkins, Jr., who began his tenure in 2022. A.R.T.'s mission is to expand the boundaries of theater, always including the audience as partner.

The A.R.T. focuses on the research and development of groundbreaking theatrical experiences, serving as a creative hub that has launched productions seen across the US and around the world. A.R.T. received the Tony Award for Best New Play for All the Way (2014); consecutive Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical for Pippin (2013) and The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (2012), both of which Paulus directed. A.R.T.'s Tony Award-winning and nominated productions include Life of Pi, 1776; Jagged Little Pill; Waitress; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; All the Way; The Glass Menagerie; Pippin; Once; The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess. International productions include Waitress, Nice Fish, The Glass Menagerie (West End); Waitress, Pippin (Japan); Jagged Little Pill, Pippin (Australia); Sleep No More (China). Sleep No More currently runs in New York City.

Throughout its history, A.R.T. has been honored with many other distinguished awards including a Pulitzer Prize; a Jujamcyn Prize for outstanding contribution to the development of creative talent; the Regional Theatre Tony Award; and more than 100 Elliot Norton and IRNE Awards.

As the professional theater on the campus of Harvard University, A.R.T. plays a central role in the cognitive life of the University, catalyzing discourse, interdisciplinary collaboration, and creative exchange among a wide range of academic departments, institutions, students, and faculty members. A.R.T. is also engaged in a number of multi-year initiatives with partners at Harvard that explore some of the most pressing issues of our day.

A.R.T. is dedicated to making great theater accessible to all. It builds community with its audiences, artists, students, staff, and neighbors, actively engaging community members and local students annually in project-based partnerships, workshops, conversations with artists, and other enrichment activities both at the theater and across the Greater Boston area.

In 2024, A.R.T. will break ground on its new home, the David E. and Stacey L. Goel Center for Creativity & Performance. Designed by Haworth Tompkins, the new center will include two flexible performance venues, rehearsal studios, teaching spaces, a spacious public lobby, and an outdoor performance yard designed to host ticketed and free programming. Porous and welcoming intentional architecture will galvanize creativity and collaboration and fuel the mission.

Comments