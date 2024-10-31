American Classics to Kick Off 28th Season With HERE COMES THE SUN in November

The first performance will take place on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, 7:30 pm at First Church Congregational.
American Classics will kick off its 28th Season celebrating the "SUN (November 8 & 10, 2024), MOON (February 14 & 16), and STARS (April 11 & 13, 2025) season with "Here Comes the Sun." "Sunny" Songs range from the era of parlor songs with "Wait 'Till the Sun Shines, Nellie," through Irving Berlin and Rodgers & Hammerstein, to Steve Martin with "Sun is Gonna Shine" from "Bright Star" and the Pink hit "Cover Me in Sunshine."
The cast blends performers familiar to American Classics audiences and some new faces. They include Grace Allendorf, Bradford Conner, Caryn May, Todd McNeel, Jr., Cynthia Mork, Julia Nelson, Dan Perry, and Benjamin Sears, with Catherine Stornetta on piano.
Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, 7:30 pm at First Church Congregational, 11 Garden Street, Cambridge, MA. 02138
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, 3:00 pm at First Parish, 75 Great Road Bedford, MA 01730
Tickets are $30 -$25. amclass.org
