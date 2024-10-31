News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

American Classics to Kick Off 28th Season With HERE COMES THE SUN in November

The first performance will take place on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, 7:30 pm at First Church Congregational.

By: Oct. 31, 2024
American Classics to Kick Off 28th Season With HERE COMES THE SUN in November Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

American Classics will kick off its 28th Season celebrating the "SUN (November 8 & 10, 2024), MOON (February 14 & 16), and STARS (April 11 & 13, 2025) season with "Here Comes the Sun." "Sunny" Songs range from the era of parlor songs with "Wait 'Till the Sun Shines, Nellie," through Irving Berlin and Rodgers & Hammerstein, to Steve Martin with "Sun is Gonna Shine" from "Bright Star" and the Pink hit "Cover Me in Sunshine."

LATEST NEWS

Cast and Creative Team Set for DIARY OF A TAP DANCER at A.R.T.
Video: TITANIC at North Shore Music Theatre First Look
Voting Now Open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage Season 5
Spotlight: DINNER FOR ONE at Greater Boston Stage Company

The cast blends performers familiar to American Classics audiences and some new faces. They include Grace Allendorf, Bradford Conner, Caryn May, Todd McNeel, Jr., Cynthia Mork, Julia Nelson, Dan Perry, and Benjamin Sears, with Catherine Stornetta on piano.

Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, 7:30 pm at First Church Congregational, 11 Garden Street, Cambridge, MA. 02138

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, 3:00 pm at First Parish, 75 Great Road Bedford, MA 01730

Tickets are $30 -$25. amclass.org




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos