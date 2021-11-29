A.R.T. Announces 1776 Pre-Sale Access for #GivingTuesday Donors

American Repertory Theater announced today that supporters who donate $50 or more tomorrow on #GivingTuesday, the annual global day of giving, will unlock a special pre-sale window in December 2021 for single tickets to the upcoming revival of 1776, playing May 15 - July 24, 2022 at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square. Tickets to 1776 will go on sale to the general public in March 2022.

ABOUT 1776:

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And who does that freedom belong to? Jeffrey L. Page and A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus direct a new production of the Tony Award-winning musical, reexamining this pivotal moment in American history with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity. Learn more at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/1776-Revival.

Supporters who contribute $50 or more on November 30 will also be invited to attend a December 13 virtual Patron Seminar with A.R.T. Artistic Director Diane Paulus to hear more about A.R.T.'s on- and offstage activities; those who contribute $1,000 or more will be invited to attend a December 13 "Making a Musical" virtual class taught by Paulus and A.R.T. Head of Artistic Programs and Dramaturg Ryan McKittrick.

After nine years of #GivingTuesdays totaling more than $500,000, A.R.T. aims to raise $100,000 on Tuesday, November 30 to support its mission to expand the boundaries of theater. Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous supporter, all new and increased gifts that are made to the A.R.T. on #GivingTuesday will be matched 2-to-1.

On November 30, A.R.T. supporters and theater-lovers are invited to join free online programs and activities including:

AT 12PM ET:

THE LUNCH ROOM WITH ELIZABETH STANLEY AND HEIDI BLICKENSTAFF

Free with advance registration at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/The-Lunch-Room.

Tony Award nominee and new mother Elizabeth Stanley returns to A.R.T. with Jagged Little Pill castmate Heidi Blickenstaff to chat about their experience sharing the role of onstage mother in the Broadway production. All guests who register for The Lunch Room will be entered in a drawing to win two tickets to the sold-out Opening Night performance of WILD: A Musical Becoming on Thursday, December 9 at A.R.T. Registrations must be received by 12PM ET on November 30, 2021.

AT 4PM ET:

THE SHOW MUST GO SEAN

Free with advance registration at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/ShowMustGoSean

An interactive afternoon of merriment, multimedia trivia, and the chance to win A.R.T.-themed prizes. Teams of any size and participants of all ages and knowledge levels are welcome!

AT 7:30PM ET:

BEHIND THE SCENES: DRAGON BABY WITH SARA PORKALOB, BRIAN QUIJADA, AND ANDREW RUSSELL

Free with advance registration at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Behind-the-Scenes

"Theatremaker to Watch" (American Theatre) Sara Porkalob (Dragon Lady, Dragon Mama, 1776 upcoming), composer Brian Quijada (Where Did We Sit on the Bus?), and director Andrew Russell (Dragon Lady, Dragon Mama) discuss the ongoing development of Dragon Baby, the final chapter in Porkalob's autobiographical trilogy about three generations of Filipino Americans descended from gangsters and karaoke singers fighting to survive, thrive, and love.

THROUGHOUT THE DAY:

ONLINE AUCTION

At AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/GivingTuesdayAuction open for bidding November 30, 7AM - 10PM ET; preview items now!

Featuring a Zoom chat with Tony Award winner Idina Menzel (WILD: A Musical Becoming upcoming); accommodation on the August 2022 A.R.T. Travels trip to Edinburgh; a virtual coffee with A.R.T. Artistic Director Diane Paulus; a SIX on Broadway package featuring tickets and an A.R.T.-exclusive tote made from one of the show's Cambridge marquee banners; a Waitress playbill signed by Sara Bareilles; props from Moby-Dick, and more.