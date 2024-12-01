ANNIE Set for Sullivan Rep This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Annie, the classic musical with Music by Charles Strouse, Lyrics by Martin Charnin, and Book by Thomas Meehan will be presented by Sullivan Rep as the fourth and final show in their inaugural season.

Based on the 1924 comic strip created by Harold Gray, the musical follows the adventures of little orphan Annie as she gets adopted by Billionaire Oliver Warbucks for the Christmas holiday. Chosen by secretary Grace Farrell, Annie meets and befriends all the members of the house staff, the people of NYC, and even President Franklin Roosevelt! Working against her are Ms. Hannigan, the matron at the orphanage, her brother Rooster, and his accomplice, Lily St. Regis. With Warbucks, Annie discovers so much of the world she hadn't discovered before, learns the truth about her parents and finally finds herself a home.

Having spent two years on the national and international tour of Annie, Artistic Director Dan Sullivan returns as Director and Choreographer of this production. Musical Direction by Jenny Tsai with Stage Management by Maya Concepción.

Costume Design by Dan Sullivan, Hair & Make Up Design by Bridget Sullivan, Technical Direction by John Sullivan, Assistant Stage Management by Colleen Locke, Lighting Design by Erik Fox, Sound Design by Andrew Mulholland, Intimacy Direction by KRISTIAN ESPIRITU, Dramaturgy by Camille Cuzzupoli, and Properties Design by Rick Grenier.

The Cast of Annie includes Charlotte Kuong as Annie, Todd Yard as Oliver Warbucks, Temma Beaudreau as Grace Farrell, Carly Evans as Miss Hannigan, Cristhian Mancinas-Garcis as Rooster Hannigan, Melissa Paz as Lily St. Regis, Ash Quasney-Sandler as Pepper (u/s Annie), Libby Sweder as Duffy, Vanessa Hudson as Kate, Bella Nevin as Tessie, Abby Bastarache as July (us/ Molly), Leah Hudson as Molly, and an ensemble including Robert Orzalli, Brian Higgins, Katie Pickett (u/s Miss Hannigan), Grace Etzkorn, Kat O'Connor, Bridget Sullivan (u/s Lily St. Regis, Dance Captain), Eve Harrison (onstage/orphan swing), Zack Page, AJ Lyman, Sean Donnelly (u/s Rooster Hannigan), and Anthony Rinaldi.

Sullivan Rep's mission is to provide the Greater Boston area with high quality, live professional theater created primarily by local artists who reflect the diversity of our community and support it through other professions. The company's show choices and additional programming will provide a mix of established and well known content with under-represented and inspiring works.

Annie will run December 13 - 21 at The Windsor Club of Waban, 1601 Beacon St. Newton, MA. Tickets and further information are available at www.sullivanrep.com.

