Harvard University to Host A Showing Of MONARCH in May

MONARCH A Mexican-American Musical Exploring the lives of undocumented immigrants in the United States, will be presented at Harvard University.

MONARCH, an impactful new musical exploring the lives of undocumented immigrants in the United States, first premiered at the Los Angeles Theater Center in 2022, receiving great acclaim including praise from the Los Angeles Times, before taking Washington by storm -- garnering a BroadwayWorld Award and a Helen Hayes Award nomination and finally coming to New York for a sold-out/standing ovation industry presentation. The synergy of these showings opened the door for an Off-Broadway production currently negotaited for Fall 2025/Spring 2026.

With a deeply moving book and lyrics by Mayu Molina Lehmann coupled with a soaring and stunning score by award-winning composer, Alfonso Molina. The musical follows Luis, as he confronts the shadows of his undocumented existence. In true "Les Miserables" style, he is relentlessly pursued by ICE Officer Castelo. As the stakes reach new heights, Luis takes refuge in a local church and draws inspiration from the Monarch butterfly. Much like the Monarch, Luis is determined to embark on a fate-defining journey.

HUMAS -- the Harvard University Mexican Association of Students -- will host an event featuring the original cast presenting a selection of some of the more powerful moments of the production.

THE CREATORS: Alfonso Molina (music, book, and lyrics), garnered the Advocacy Award from the Boston Metro Opera for his work, 'Illegal Alien.' He also composed the soundtrack for the film 'Border Crossing,' which earned the Audience Award at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival. Collaborating with him is Mayu Molina Lehmann (book and lyrics), a celebrated playwright and author known for her poignant storytelling. The Maryland Theater Guide commends their joint creation, 'Monarch,' stating that it not only contributes to the advocacy for a more just immigration system but also achieves art's noble purpose by raising awareness and empathy.

