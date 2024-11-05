AIN'T TOO PROUD Panel Discussion On Fashion & Beauty Announced At Hanover Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts' Diversity Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee will present the Ain't Too Proud Panel Discussion, conversations about beauty and fashion onstage celebrating communities of color with industry professionals including the current wardrobe supervisor of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations. This FREE public discussion will take place at the McDonough Room in The Hanover Theatre Conservatory & Event Center on Saturday, November 9 at 5pm!

RSVP Today!

The legendary Paul Tazewell recently became a 2024 NAACP Theatre Award winner recipient for Best Costume Design for Ain't Too Proud. His designs can also be seen on Broadway in the Tony Award winning productions of Hamilton and Suffs. And audiences have eagerly caught glimpses of his work in the upcoming feature film, "Wicked". Inspired by Tazewell's work and the incredible legacy of the Temptations, panelists will discuss the changing landscape of beauty and fashion onstage joined by the current wardrobe supervisor of the national tour of Ain't Too Proud.

Other esteemed panelists include Kira Troilo, a Boston-based creative, the CEO and founder of Art & Soul Consulting, and the creator and founder of Inclusive Stages. Troilo is also the author of the e-book "'Black Hair' Is Hair: An Entertainment Industry Guide to Understanding, Budgeting For & Working With Textured Hair." Her comprehensive e-book is designed to fill the knowledge gaps that are causing confusion, a lack of empowerment and exclusion in production spaces across the nation. There is no other guide like this for theatre and entertainment and it's available now.

Joining Troilo on the panel are MarHadoo Effeh and Perri Sylvester who recently worked together on The Hanover Theatre Repertory's fall production of The Crucible. Effeh is an actor and arts activist, based in the New England area with experience in several theatrical and film productions. She uses her artistry as activism, coordinating and uplifting arts education initiatives in underserved communities with organizations like Company One Theatre in Boston, and The Grow Hope Foundation based in her hometown of Brockton. Perri Sylvester is the wardrobe manager for The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory. She teaches costume design classes at the conservatory, costume designing for the Youth Acting Company, acting as wardrobe manager for THT Rep shows, The Nutcracker, and Youth Ballet Company productions, as well as being the costume manager for the Youth Summer Program.

All community voices interested in costumes, fashion, hair, makeup and celebrating communities of color onstage are welcome to join the conversation! Light refreshments will be provided.

This discussion follows last season's meaningful Jagged Little Pill Panel and Illuminations in Casting, a deeper look at inclusive casting choices. Prior panelists include the executive director of the Mass Cultural Council, Michael Bobbitt, Kristie Raymond, Sabrina Avilés, Troy Siebels, Nicole Jessica Morin, and more!

RSVP for free to join the Ain't Too Proud Panel Discussion today! All ages and experience levels welcome. For more information, please contact the box office at 877.571.7469 or visit TheHanoverTheatre.org. Learn more about The Hanover Theatre's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Committee here.

The Broadway smash hit musical Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations plays The Hanover Theatre November 8-10, 2024.

