Grammy-Nominated Musician Darrell Scott Will Play At The Spire Center In May

Grammy-nominated musician Darrell Scott is coming to the Spire Center on May 9. Highly regarded as a performer, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and songwriter, Scott has seen his songs covered by more than 70 artists in various genres.

The hitmaker has penned chart-topping songs across genres for artists like Patty Loveless ("You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive"), Sara Evans ("Born to Fly"), Travis Tritt ("It's a Great Day to Be Alive"), among many others. Tickets are on sale now at spirecenter.org.

Darrell Scott comes from a musical family with a father who had him smitten with guitars by the age of 4, alongside a brother who played Jerry Reed style as well. From there, things only ramped up with literature and poetry endeavors while a student at Tufts University, along with playing his way through life.

Darrell's compositions became highlights of albums by Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, Kathy Mattea, Maura O'Connell and even his mentor, Guy Clark. The Dixie Chicks' recording of “Long Time Gone” from Real Time was not only a hit for the Chicks but garnered a 2003 Grammy nomination for "Best Country Song."

After recently touring with Robert Plant and the Zac Brown Band (two years with each), producing albums for Malcolm Holcombe and Guy Clark, and being recognized as “Songwriter of the Year” by both ASCAP and NSAI, he now enjoys spending time in the wilderness of Tennessee. He remains as busy as ever, writing, producing, performing, and fully immersing himself in life.

Darrell Scott plays at The Spire Center on Friday, May 9 at 8:00 p.m. at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

