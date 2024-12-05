AIN’T NO MO’ Comes to Speakeasy Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SpeakEasy Stage Company and Front Porch Arts Collective will present the Boston premiere of Jordan E. Cooper’s Tony Award-nominated satire, AIN’T NO MO’ – a timely and provocative comedy about what it means to be Black in America. The production runs January 10 through February 8, 2025, at the Roberts Studio Theatre in the Stanford Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts.

Cooper’s script imagines that the U.S. government has decided to “solve racism” by offering Black Americans a free one-way flight to Africa. Flight attendant Peaches, a no-nonsense Black drag queen, is tasked with filling the planes and managing passengers -- and their baggage -- at Gate 1619. In between, vignettes tell stories of Black Americans pre-boarding nightmares. Director and award-winning Co-Producing Artistic Director of The Porch Dawn M. Simmons says AIN’T NO MO’ “runs toward the hard conversations at 100 miles per hour, gets your blood pumping, and has you howling the entire time.”

This SpeakEasy Stage and the Front Porch Arts Collective co-production is one of the first productions of AIN’T NO MO’ since its groundbreaking Broadway run.

Grant Evan plays Peaches, alongside cast mates Schanaya Barrows, Dru Sky Berrian, Maconnia Chesser, De'Lon Grant, and Kiera Prusmack, all of whom play multiple characters. Full cast bios can be found on the AIN’T NO MO’ production page.

The AIN’T NO MO’ design team is Mac Young (scenic), Rachel Padula-Shufelt (costumes), Aja M. Jackson (lighting), Aubrey Dube (sound), and Isaac West (props). The creative team includes choreographer Juanita Pearl and fight choreographer Brandon Green.

