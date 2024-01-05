Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Amanda Watson - TUCK EVERLASTING - Music Theatre of Idaho

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Annie McKinney - STATE FAIR - Boise Music Week

Best Dance Production

TUCK EVERLASTING - Music Theatre of Idaho

Best Direction Of A Musical

Wendy Koepel - STATE FAIR - Boise Music Week

Best Direction Of A Play

Doug Clemens - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Stage Coach Theatre

Best Ensemble

STATE FAIR - Boise Music Week

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Roy Leach - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Erika Gray - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater

Best Musical

STATE FAIR - Boise Music Week

Best Performer In A Musical

Alyssa Koval - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater

Best Performer In A Play

Ashlyn Loveland - CLUE - Starlight Mountain Theater

Best Play

CLUE - Starlight Mountain Theater

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kevin Nielsen - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nate Thomas - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre of Idaho

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ken Cook - STATE FAIR - Boise Music Week

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kameron Nichols - IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY) - Alley Repertory Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater

Favorite Local Theatre

Music Theatre of Idaho

