Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Watson - TUCK EVERLASTING - Music Theatre of Idaho
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Annie McKinney - STATE FAIR - Boise Music Week
Best Dance Production
TUCK EVERLASTING - Music Theatre of Idaho
Best Direction Of A Musical
Wendy Koepel - STATE FAIR - Boise Music Week
Best Direction Of A Play
Doug Clemens - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Stage Coach Theatre
Best Ensemble
STATE FAIR - Boise Music Week
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Roy Leach - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Erika Gray - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater
Best Musical
STATE FAIR - Boise Music Week
Best Performer In A Musical
Alyssa Koval - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater
Best Performer In A Play
Ashlyn Loveland - CLUE - Starlight Mountain Theater
Best Play
CLUE - Starlight Mountain Theater
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kevin Nielsen - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nate Thomas - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre of Idaho
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ken Cook - STATE FAIR - Boise Music Week
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kameron Nichols - IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY) - Alley Repertory Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater
Favorite Local Theatre
Music Theatre of Idaho
