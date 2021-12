Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards; Huckleberry Star Theatre's ANNIE GET YOUR GUN Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Boise:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Beth Summers - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - The Huckleberry Star Theater 38%

Amanda Watson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho 34%

Brandi Cook - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - The Huckleberry Star Theater 13%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Karen Reid - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - The Huckleberry Star Theater 40%

Jean Andrews - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Music Theatre of Idaho 40%

Tracy Harrison - THE BOOK OF WILL' BY Lauren Gunderson - Boise Little Theater 7%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Beth Summers - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - The Huckleberry Star Theater 41%

Jean Andrews - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho 24%

Brandi Cook - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - The Huckleberry Star Theater 14%

Best Direction Of A Play

Paul Archibeque - THE BOOK OF WILL' BY Lauren Gunderson - Boise Little Theater 44%

Diana Holdridge - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Boise Little Theater 28%

Wendy Koeppl - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS' BY Alan Ball - Boise Little Theater 27%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Jean Andrews - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho 28%

Mac Fishman - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Music Theatre of Idaho 19%

Diana Holdridge - VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY BY Joe Landry - Boise Little Theater 18%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Ellen Fogg - VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY” BY Joe Landry - Boise Little Theater 29%

Mac Fishman - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Music Theatre of Idaho 23%

Nate Thomas - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho 15%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Roy Leach - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho 22%

Roy Leach - INTO THE WOODS - Music Theatre of Idaho 16%

Shirley Blauer - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - Boise Little Theater 15%

Best Musical

ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Huckleberry Star Theatre 50%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho 28%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre of Idaho 12%

Best Performer In A Musical

Ethan Simpson - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - The Huckleberry Star Theater 26%

Shelby DeBoard-Ulrich - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - The Huckleberry Star Theater 24%

Sami Sutcliffe - INTO THE WOODS - Music Theatre of Idaho 10%

Best Performer In A Play

Taryn Nicely - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Boise Little Theater 15%

Bradley Campbell - THE BOOK OF WILL' BY Lauren Gunderson - Boise Little Theater 13%

Sarah Wright - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - Boise Little Theater 13%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Samuel Clemens - ELF - 2021 19%

Kevin Nielson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre of Idaho 16%

Mac Fishman - ELF THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre of Idaho 11%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Taryn Nicely - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS' BY Alan Ball - Boise Little Theater 19%

Paul Archibeque - VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY BY Joe Landry - Boise Little Theater 19%

Sarah Wright - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS' BY Alan Ball - Boise Little Theater 13%

Best Play

THE BOOK OF WILL' BY Lauren Gunderson - Boise Little Theater 48%

FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS' BY Alan Ball - Boise Little Theater 36%

VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY BY Joe Landry - Boise Little Theater 16%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Huckleberry Star Theater 45%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho 27%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre of Idaho 10%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kevin Nielson - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - The Huckleberry Star Theater 31%

Mac Fishman - INTO THE WOODS - Music Theatre of Idaho 13%

Mac Fishman - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Music Theatre of Idaho 12%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Archibeque - THE BOOK OF WILL' BY Lauren Gunderson - Boise Little Theater 19%

Nate Thomas - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Music Theatre of Idaho 18%

Nate Thomas - EVITA - Music Theatre of Idaho 14%

Best Streaming Musical

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho 50%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre of Idaho 31%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre of Idaho 19%

Best Streaming Play

VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY BY Joe Landry - Boise Little Theater 51%

FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS' BY Alan Ball - Boise Little Theater 49%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sami Sutcliffe - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - The Huckleberry Star Theater 31%

Alyssa Fishman - EVITA - Music Theatre of Idaho 10%

Sam Clemens - SHREK - 2021 10%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jonathan Perry - THE BOOK OF WILL' BY Lauren Gunderson - Boise Little Theater 20%

Shannon Peterson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Boise Little Theater 16%

Brynn LaFluer - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Boise Little Theater 15%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Crystal Jones - SHREK - Music Theatre of Idaho 21%

Mac Fishman - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Music Theatre of Idaho 12%

Andrew Doxey - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre of Idaho 12%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Megan Archibeque - VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY BY Joe Landry - Boise Little Theater 27%

Rob Love - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS' BY Alan Ball - Boise Little Theater 25%

Jeanna Vickery - VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY BY Joe Landry - Boise Little Theater 20%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

LITTLE WOMEN - Music Theatre of Idaho 22%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre of Idaho 18%

HELLO DOLLY! - Music Theatre of Idaho 16%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

NOISES OFF - Boise Little Theater 37%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Boise Little Theater 17%

THE BOOK OF WILL' BY Lauren Gunderson - Boise Little Theater 14%