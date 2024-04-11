Tommy James & The Shondells Come to the Morrison Center in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tommy James & The Shondells are coming to the Morrison Center in September. The performance is set for September 14, 2024 at 7:30pm.

You've heard Tommy James' music in 55 films, 39 TV shows, and numerous commercials. Now, hear Tommy James & The Shondells sing hits like Crystal Blue Persuasion, Crimson & Clover, Mony Mony, I Think We're Alone Now, Draggin' the Line, Hanky Panky, Sweet Cherry Wine, Three Times in Love, and Mirage all on the Morrison Center stage!

