SILENT SKY Begins Performances At Boise Contemporary Theater Next Week

Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson, a captivating true story of suffragettes and astronomy intertwined with humor and the beauty of life under the endless sky, runs Wednesday through Saturday for three weeks, April 17 - May 4, 2024, at Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT).

On a perfect August evening at Bogus Basin in 2021, BCT told Lauren Gunderson's beautiful story of Henrietta Leavitt and her female "computers" at Harvard Observatory against a backdrop of the actual Universe. The impact of that story was so strong that BCT planned to produce the play on their MainStage. Due to COVID, the play was postponed.

Producing Artistic Director Benjamin Burdick added, "The response was so overwhelming from both the patrons and actors at the reading, that I knew we had to bring it back. Because of all the postponements in '20 and '21, it kept getting shuffled around. We're so excited to finally be presenting this incredible story to a much wider audience. Not only is the story humorous and heartfelt, but the lighting and stage magic will be breathtaking."

Special Performance Dates:

Previews: 7 PM Wednesday, April 17 & Thursday, April 18, 8 PM Friday, April 19, 2024.

Pay What You Want Night: Wed, Apr 17, 2024. Pay what you want at the door!

Opening Night: Sat, Apr 20, 2024. Afterparty for ticketholders every opening night!

Educators' Night: Wed, Apr 24, 2024. Special Q&A session post-show with Ellen Ochoa, the first Hispanic Woman in space and former director of the Johnson Space Center.

Post-Show Talks: 2 PM Sat, Apr 27, 2024, & 8 PM Fri, May 3, 2024. Stay after the show and talk about the production with some of the cast and crew.

First Thursday Happy Hour: 5:30-6:30 PM, Thursday, May 2. Enjoy artwork by Danielle Frans on display in our lobby, as well as drink specials and ticket discounts.

Closing Night: Sat, May 4, 2024.

Tickets:

Previews- $28, plus tax and fees; all other performances- $32 to $45, plus tax and fees. Discounts for students and the military are available on any night in any seating area, subject to availability. Students are $15 with a valid student ID. Military receives 20% off with code MILITARY20. Buy online at https://bctheater.ludus.com/ or call 208-331-9224.

About Boise Contemporary Theater

Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) is a professional nonprofit theater company in Boise, Idaho, whose mission is to inspire our community to examine our perspectives and better understand ourselves, each other, and the world around us by creating thought-provoking stories of the human experience. Founded in 1997, BCT is the only nonprofit professional theater within 300 miles dedicated to producing challenging new work. BCT is a recipient of the Mayor's Award for Excellence in the Arts, a two-time recipient of the National Theater Company Award from the American Theater Wing, and the 2022-23 City of Boise Cultural Ambassador. Now in its 26th season, BCT has presented over 90 MainStage productions, including over 25 world premieres such as Eric Coble's The Velocity of Autumn (which continued to Broadway).

