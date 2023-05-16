Celebrated Masterworks, Selections From Film Scores & More Set for The Boise Phil 2023-2024 Season

The Boise Phil has announced their 2023-2024 season, which features beloved canonical works, acclaimed guest artists, Pops concerts, special events, and educational outreach events within the greater Boise community. This season returns with seven mainstage concerts including masterworks by Beethoven, Brahms, Dvořák, Tchaikovsky, Price, Berlioz, and more. Audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy familiar classics alongside new works by some of today's leading composers, including Carlos Simon and Adolphus Hailstork. The Boise Phil's stellar line-up of guest artists includes pianists Weiyin Chen and Haochen Zhang, violinist David Kim, Boise Phil principal clarinetist Carmen Izzo, and hometown favorites vocalist Curtis Stigers and composer Jim Cockey.

Music Director of the Boise Phil, Eric Garcia, says, "It is with great joy that we announce our upcoming season, which offers something for everyone to enjoy. We are proud to bring the people of Boise together to celebrate great music performed by today's leading artists."

2023-2024 season repertoire highlights include Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1, Beethoven's Symphony No. 5, Price's Symphony No. 1, Grieg's Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, and Dvořák's Symphony No. 8. The season offers numerous special events including an evening celebrating the film music of John Williams, chamber and community concerts throughout the Treasure Valley, and the annual Messiah and Holiday Pops performances with the Boise Phil Master Chorale.

A musical beacon for the greater community, the Boise Phil provides outstanding musical training and experiences to over 175 talented young musicians through The Boise Phil Youth Orchestras. All three orchestras (Symphonic, Concert, and Strings) are under the direction of Music Director Jennifer Drake and perform throughout the year. For up-to-date details about the youth orchestras' 23-24 season, please visit Click Here.

Season Series Subscriptions for in-person performances are now on sale. Single tickets go on sale August 1 and can be purchased at Click Here or by calling the Boise Phil box office at (208) 344-7849. All Season Series concerts are performed at the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts on the Boise State University campus. Both matinees and evening performances are available.

2023-2024 Season Details

Pre-Season Special Event: Twilight Concert (ilunabarreko konzertua)

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 6PM

Idaho Shakespeare Festival Amphitheater

This special pre-season event with Boise Phil musicians celebrates the rich tradition of Basque chamber music.

OPENING WEEKEND: Pictures at an Exhibition

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 1PM and 7:30PM

Morrison Center, Boise

Eric Garcia, conductor

Weiyin Chen, piano

Jim Cockey: Fanfare of Hope and Freedom

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat Minor

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition

Beethoven 5

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1PM & 7:30PM

Morrison Center, Boise

Eric Garcia, conductor

David Kim, violin

Carlos Simon: Fate Now Conquers

Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy

​Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C Minor

Handel's Messiah

Friday, December 1 at 8PM and Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2PM and 8PM

St. John's Cathedral, Boise

Grant Farmer, conductor

Soloists TBA

Boise Phil Master Chorale

George Frideric Handel: Messiah

Holiday Pops with Curtis Stigers

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1PM & 7:30PM

Morrison Center, Boise

Eric Garcia, conductor

Curtis Stigers, singer, songwriter, saxophonist

Boise Phil Master Chorale

Holiday repertoire to be announced.

Rachmaninoff the Romantic

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 1PM & 7:30PM

Morrison Center, Boise

Eric Garcia, conductor

Haochen Zhang, piano

Adolphus Hailstork: Fanfare on Amazing Grace

Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in E Minor

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor

The Cinematic Music of John Williams

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 1PM & 7:30PM

Morrison Center, Boise

Eric Garcia, conductor

Memorable themes from award-winning films such as Star Wars, The Cowboys, Jaws, Hook, Harry Potter, Schindler's List, Superman, and E.T.

In the Hall of the Mountain King

Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 1PM & 7:30PM

Morrison Center, Boise

Eric Garcia, conductor

Carmen Izzo, clarinet

Boise Phil Youth Orchestra Seniors (side-by-side)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1

Carl Nielsen: Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra

Antonin Dvořák: Symphony No. 8 in G Major

Symphonie fantastique

Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 1PM & 7:30PM

Morrison Center, Boise

Eric Garcia, conductor

Boise Phil Master Chorale

Johannes Brahms: Liebeslieder Waltzes from Op. 52 & 65

Johannes Brahms: Nänie

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique

Annual Fundraising Gala: Encore Ball

Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 6:00 - 10:00PM

Location TBA

Encore Ball is a unique fundraising event where guests enjoy an elegant night out with delicious food, fun, libations, and entertainment.

About the Boise Phil

The Boise Phil's mission is to reflect the energy and heartbeat of our communities through stimulating musical experiences that touch the human spirit. Serving the Treasure Valley, the Boise Phil was established 60 years ago but traces its artistic roots back to 1885. It is the longest continuously running cultural organization in the state and one of the longest in the country. In addition to the professional orchestra, the Boise Phil also includes the Boise Phil Master Chorale and the Boise Phil Youth Orchestras.