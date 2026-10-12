Boise State University Symphony Orchestra HALLOWEEN SPOOK-TACULAR Set For October
The performance is set for October 28.
The Boise State University Symphony Orchestra will present its annual Halloween Spook-tacular concert Oct. 28 at the Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts in Boise, Idaho. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and feature a program of music from opera and film.
This year's concert, titled “Of Stage and Screen,” will include works by Jacques Offenbach, Camille Saint-Saëns and John Williams. The program will feature Offenbach's “Orpheus in the Underworld,” the “Bacchanale” from Saint-Saëns' opera “Samson and Delilah,” and selections celebrating Williams' film scores.
The concert will feature baritone Eliot DeHaven, winner of the 2026 Boise State Concerto-Aria Competition, performing arias by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Charles Gounod. Boise State faculty saxophonist Matthew Castner will also appear as a soloist, performing Williams' “Escapades” from the 2004 film “Catch Me If You Can.”
The program will conclude with “A Tribute to John Williams,” featuring music from the composer's film scores. Williams is known for his work on films including “Star Wars,” “Jaws,” “Jurassic Park” and the “Indiana Jones” series.
The concert will take place in the Morrison Center Main Hall, located at 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane on the Boise State University campus. The event is presented by the Boise State Department of Music. Costumes are welcome for the Halloween-themed performance.
Tickets are on sale through the Morrison Center's official website. Standard tickets are $15, while a listed Sunday Deal rate is $14 and a holiday rate is $16. Prices include fees before applicable taxes. Boise State University students, faculty and staff may receive one complimentary ticket with valid identification by visiting the Morrison Center ticket office in person.
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