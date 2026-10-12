Boise State University Symphony Orchestra HALLOWEEN SPOOK-TACULAR Set For October

NEW! Boise Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boise & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Boise State University Symphony Orchestra will present its annual Halloween Spook-tacular concert Oct. 28 at the Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts in Boise, Idaho. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and feature a program of music from opera and film.

This year's concert, titled “Of Stage and Screen,” will include works by Jacques Offenbach, Camille Saint-Saëns and John Williams. The program will feature Offenbach's “Orpheus in the Underworld,” the “Bacchanale” from Saint-Saëns' opera “Samson and Delilah,” and selections celebrating Williams' film scores.

The concert will feature baritone Eliot DeHaven, winner of the 2026 Boise State Concerto-Aria Competition, performing arias by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Charles Gounod. Boise State faculty saxophonist Matthew Castner will also appear as a soloist, performing Williams' “Escapades” from the 2004 film “Catch Me If You Can.”

The program will conclude with “A Tribute to John Williams,” featuring music from the composer's film scores. Williams is known for his work on films including “Star Wars,” “Jaws,” “Jurassic Park” and the “Indiana Jones” series.

The concert will take place in the Morrison Center Main Hall, located at 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane on the Boise State University campus. The event is presented by the Boise State Department of Music. Costumes are welcome for the Halloween-themed performance.

Tickets are on sale through the Morrison Center's official website. Standard tickets are $15, while a listed Sunday Deal rate is $14 and a holiday rate is $16. Prices include fees before applicable taxes. Boise State University students, faculty and staff may receive one complimentary ticket with valid identification by visiting the Morrison Center ticket office in person.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 14 Hrs 42 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Love Theater in Boise? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Need more Boise Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming