Theatre Tuscaloosa Academy Offers Diverse Fall Classes for All Theater Enthusiasts

Theatre Tuscaloosa Academy returns this fall with 4 classes on the line-up: Musical Theatre Dance Styles I, Adult Tap I, II, and III, Creative Theatre Management, and Acting Fundamentals. All four will take place on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College (9500 Old Greensboro Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405).

"I am looking forward to this fall's line-up of classes," said Executive Producer Tina Turley. "We are so excited to offer a diverse list of classes for all sorts of theater enthusiasts."

Adult Tap Classes are back with instructor Beth Rominger for levels I, II, and III. Classes run Wednesday nights starting Sept. 4 and finishing Oct. 16, with no class Oct. 3. amid Shelton State's "World of Works" event. Level I begins at 5:30 p.m., level II begins at 6:30 p.m. and level III begins at 7:30 p.m. The cost of registration is $60.

Musical Theatre Dance Styles 1 acquaints students with dance techniques, steps, and practices that will help them become better on-stage performers. Classes run Thursday nights at 6:30 p.m. starting on Sept. 5 and finishing Oct. 8 in the SSCC Dance Studio with instructor Nate Blakley. The cost of registration is $60.

Creative Theatre Management introduces students to the intricacies of managing a theater with current Theatre Tuscaloosa Managing Director Adam Miller. This 3 hour workshop takes place on Sept. 8 at 6:30-8:30 p.m. The cost of registration is $25.

Acting Fundamentals teaches budding actors the building blocks they need to be successful performers. Classes run Monday nights at 6:30 p.m. with instructor Molly Page starting Oct. 28 and finishing Dec. 9 with no class Nov. 11. The cost of registration is $60.

More information and class registration are available at www.theatretusc.com or 205.391.2277.

