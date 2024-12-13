Spotlight: CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY at Birmingham Children's Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This holiday season, experience the magic of A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story at Birmingham Children’s Theatre! Adapted by Jerry R. Montoya, this heartwarming production brings Charles Dickens' classic tale to life with festive music, spirited performances, and a powerful message of redemption. Join Ebenezer Scrooge on his journey from miserly old man to generous friend—reminding us all of the true spirit of Christmas.

Performances run Saturdays at 11 AM, from December 7th through the 21st, and it's perfect for families with children ages 6 and up. And don’t miss Cookies and Cocoa Night on December 14th, where you can enjoy holiday treats, hot cocoa, and a special performance of A Christmas Carol!

For tickets and more details, visit WWW.BCT123.ORG

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More