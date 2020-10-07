South City Theatre Presents THE PUZZLE WITH THE PIAZZA

Performances take place October 22, 23, 24 at 7:30 and October 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

South City Theatre will stage the world premiere of " The Puzzle With The Piazza" by Mark Dunn October 22, 23, 24 at 7:30 and October 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the conference room of the Associated General Contractors of Alabama, 5000 Grantswood Rd #100, Irondale, AL 35210.

Tickets are $16 general admission and $13 for students under 18 and seniors over 60. Tickets are available online or reservations can be made by calling the box office at 205 621-2128 and leaving a message. Masks will be required for audience members and all other Coronavirus protocols, including social distance seating, will be followed.

"The Puzzle With The Piazza" is a full-length comedy-drama written by Mark Dunn. It tells the story of a septuagenarian, who has one jigsaw puzzle among her large collection that she's never worked. It contains 3,000 pieces and she has less than a day to finish it, because poor health has forced her to move in with her younger sister ... without her puzzles. This gentle, bittersweet play explores the fragility of family ties and the often much stronger bonds of friendship that lattice the final years of our lives.

Led by South City's incoming artistic director, Donna Stinson Williamson, "Puzzle" boasts an impressive cast: Dianna Brown Murphree, Thomas Robinson, Katy Walker, Victoria Smith, and Sally Montgomery.

Learn more at https://www.southcitytheatre.com/2020/09/03/current-attraction-the-puzzle-in-the-piazza/.

