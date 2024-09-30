Single Tickets To The 2024–25 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM Series Public On Sale Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets to SIX, RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles and LES MISÉRABLES are on sale now.

These engagements are part of the 24–25 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM Series and will be held at the BJCC Concert Hall.

Tickets are available at BroadwayInBirmingham.com, BJCC.org and Ticketmaster.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

Information about each touring production can be found below.

SIX

Feb. 11–16, 2025

BJCC Concert Hall

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 Million streams in its first month.

RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles

March 11, 2025

BJCC Concert Hall

RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles is an electrifying concert experience celebrating the timeless music of the legendary fab four. With note-for-note precision, this mind-blowing performance transports you back to the iconic eras of Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour, along with all your favorite hits. From energetic classics to reflective favorites, the band delivers an unforgettable performance that appeals to fans old and new. With vibrant costumes and psychedelic visuals, RAIN creates a stunning concert full of nostalgia and good vibes. RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles promises an extraordinary journey through the eras that captivates hearts and inspires all generations.

LES MISÉRABLES

March 25–30, 2025

BJCC Concert Hall

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES. This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph). Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More” and many more.

Please note: BroadwayInBirmingham.com, BJCC.org, Ticketmaster.com and the BJCC Central Ticket Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 24–25 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

