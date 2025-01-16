Shelton State Fine Arts to Hold Open Auditions for Two One-Act Plays

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shelton State Fine Arts will hold open auditions for two one-act plays, "Graceland" and "Asleep on the Wind," Jan. 27 and 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Wilson Carr Rehearsal Hall on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.

To better accommodate the selected performance space, the Alabama Power Recital Hall, these two plays will replace the originally scheduled production of "Crimes of the Heart." The two one-acts will be performed as a single experience. Performances of "Graceland" and "Asleep on the Wind" will take place April 16-19.

In "Graceland," Rootie faces off with Bev, a fellow Elvis fan, in a poignant and humorous rivalry to be the first to tour the King's mansion. Audiences are then transported back in time for "Asleep on the Wind," in which a young Rootie shares a heartfelt moment with her brother, Beau. His wisdom and stories help shape her future. Together, these complementary, one-act plays explore love, loss, and the surprising bonds that tie us together.

Molly Page, Shelton State Theatre Program Coordinator, leads this production in her directorial debut. She is joined by Jeanette Waterman, Costume Designer. More production roles will be announced closer to the performance.

"I'm really excited to direct this production," Page said. "Auditions are open to the community! We want all of our Shelton students to come out, but we want to see lots of community members come out, too."

"Graceland" and "Asleep on the Wind" have three roles available. Visit theatretusc.com for a full list of characters and their descriptions.

Those who audition should prepare to participate in cold readings from the script. A monologue is not required, but auditionees are welcome to prepare one if desired. Auditionees are encouraged to arrive up to 30 minutes ahead.

Auditionees are encouraged to complete the online audition form and submit it through the link at https://www.theaterforms.com/theatretusc/graceland/auditionform/ before auditions.

Scripts of "Graceland" and "Asleep on the Wind" are available to read in the Theatre Tuscaloosa Management Office in advance (recommended); however, scripts may not leave the premises. The office is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

The final rehearsal schedule will be announced after casting. Rehearsals will generally run Monday through Thursday evenings and on Sunday afternoons until closer to performance weeks. "Graceland" and "Asleep on the Wind" performances run April 16-19 in the Alabama Power Recital Hall at SSCC. More details are available at www.theatretusc.com or 205.391.2277.

Comments