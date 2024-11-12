SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE To Open Terrific New Theatre 2024/25 Mini-Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Terrific New Theatre, after a four-year delay precipitated by the Covid 19 pandemic, will return to the Birmingham Theatre community presenting the Stephen Sondheim/James Lapine Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Sunday in the Park with George.”

The musical is the first of four offerings for TNT's 2024/25 abbreviated season branded as “2024-25 Mini-Season: The Return of TNT.” The theatre is housed in a brand-new facility located at 2112 5th Avenue North in downtown Birmingham.

“Sunday in the Park with George,” directed by David Strickland, with musical direction by Michael King, and musical staging by Tahauny Cleghorn, centers around George Seurat's famous painting “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte,” with a lush Sondheim score as a vehicle for Lapine's clever book to include “Putting it Together,” “Move On,” and “Sunday.” It stars Caleb Clark and Kristen Campbell. Completing the cast are TNT veterans Celeste Burnum, Holly Dikeman, and Elise Mayfield, joined by Chris Carlisle, Ryder Dean, Jordan DeWitt, Alex Hawkins, Harmony Leverett, Emma Cate Morgan, Nick Pappas, Hannah Rice, B.J. Underwood, and Blake West.

The musical opens on Thursday, November 21, and runs Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30pm (except Thanksgiving Day) with Sunday matiness at 2:30pm. until December 8. Tickets can be purchased via the Terrific New Theatre website or by calling (205) 328-0868.

Terrific New Theatre Executive Director Tam DeBolt said, “This is the perfect show to open our new space because it completes Terrific New Theatre's journey since the pandemic. The musical is about creating art where there never was art; the last year of TNT's existence has been about creating a theatre where there never was a theatre.”

