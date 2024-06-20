Review: MARY POPPINS at Red Mountain Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Red Mountain Theatre’s Tuesday night performance of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins was practically perfect in every way. A cast of talented and enthusiastic actors captured the magic of the beloved story, while adding their own flair.

Transporting the audience to Edwardian London, the seamless set design and costumes create an immersive experience. Never failing to disappoint, the Banks’s home, adorned with magical props, and the vibrant park scenes provide a visual feast.

The music, a blend of familiar tunes from the Disney film and songs written for the stage, are enchanting. While “A Spoonful of Sugar” is as sweet and catchy as ever, and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” is a tongue-twisting delight, “Feed the Birds” is a poignant ballad. The choreography is energetic and engaging, with the chimney sweeps tap dancing to “Step in Time” being a particular highlight.

The entire cast delivers a convincing performance without exception. Kristen Campbell captures the charismatic and charming essence of Mary Poppins, embodying her warmth, authority, and mystery, while Alex Hayden Miller shines as the likable and energetic chimney sweep, Bert. The Banks family ensemble displayed flawless chemistry and comedic timing, especially in scenes with the energetic young children.

While the show is a delight for children, it offers plenty for adults to enjoy. The humor is clever and witty; the music is sophisticated, and the themes of family and responsibility are timeless.

Playing at Red Mountain Theatre until June 30th, Mary Poppins is a must-see.

Photo Credit: Red Mountain Theatre/Stewart Edmonds.

