Review: CHICAGO at BJCC/American Theatre Guild

As soon as Taylor Lane stepped into the spotlight as Velma Kelly, singing “All That Jazz,” Chicago captivated the audience at the BJCC in Birmingham. This set the stage for a night of high-energy performances, sharp choreography, and the cynical humor that makes the show a classic.

Lane and Ellie Roddie (“Roxie Hart”) are a dynamic duo, each bringing their own flavor to these iconic roles. Lane exudes Velma’s hardened confidence, while Roddie captures Roxie’s naïve ambition and cunning.

The rest of the cast deliver equally impressive performances. Illeana “illy” Kirven’s performance of “When You’re Good to Mama” showcased her impressive sultry vocals and captivating stage presence. Connor Sullivan oozes devilish charisma, capturing “Billy Flynn’s” manipulative nature. And there’s absolutely no forgetting D. Dillinger’s “Mary Sunshine.”

Amidst the glitz and glamor, Andrew Metzger provides a touching counterpoint as “Amos Hart.” ‘Mister Cellophane’ is genuinely heartfelt, reminding us of the humanity often lost while pursuing fame.

Broadway in Birmingham’s production of Chicago is a triumph, with a talented cast and captivating staging that brings the roaring twenties to life. If you’re looking for a night of pure entertainment, look no further than Chicago at the BJCC.

Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel

