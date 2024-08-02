RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles Joins the Broadway in Birmingham Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Theatre Guild has announced a new Season Add-On production for the 24–25 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM Series at the BJCC Concert Hall. RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles will join the 24–25 Season alongside the previously announced engagements of CHICAGO, THE ILLUSIONISTS – MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS, ANNIE, SIX, LES MISÉRABLES, BEETLEJUICE and TINA – The Tina Turner Musical.

Season Memberships for the 24–25 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayInBirmingham.com. Tickets to RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles are available exclusively to Season Members now before the single ticket on-sale later this year. For priority offers, updates and news, please join the email list at BroadwayInBirmingham.com.

RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles is an electrifying concert experience celebrating the timeless music of the legendary fab four. With note-for-note precision, this mind-blowing performance transports you back to the iconic eras of Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour, along with all your favorite hits. From energetic classics to reflective favorites, the band delivers an unforgettable performance that appeals to fans old and new. With vibrant costumes and psychedelic visuals, RAIN creates a stunning concert full of nostalgia and good vibes. RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles promises an extraordinary journey through the eras that captivates hearts and inspires all generations.





