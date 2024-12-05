MASTER CLASS Announced At Theatre Tuscaloosa

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Tuscaloosa will present "Master Class" Feb. 5-9, 2025, in the Alabama Power Recital Hall on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College (9500 Old Greensboro Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405).

In this Tony Award and Drama Desk Award winning play by Terrence McNally, opera diva Maria Callas serves up a one-of-a-kind masterclass at an elite opera training program. Based on a series of real-life classes Callas delivered at Julliard, this humorous and thought-provoking play gives a peek into the complicated, driven, insatiable life of one of the 20th century's greatest divas.

Leading the cast as "Maria Callas" is All-Star Cast member Ava Buchanan. She is joined by returning Theatre Tuscaloosa performers Royce Garrison, Nicholas Pappas, Ernie Turley, and Meredith Vaughn. New to the Theatre Tuscaloosa stage are Natassia Perrine and Anna Clay Adams.

"'Master Class' is a glimpse into the professional highs and personal lows of one of opera's greatest icons," Director Dr. Allison Upshaw said. "It is such a joy to be a part of bringing this story to life."

Dr. Upshaw is joined by a Production Team including: Averie Bonneville, Stage Manager; Jeanette Waterman, Costume Designer; and Charles Prosser, Sound Designer.

"Dr. Upshaw is an expert in the opera field and brings such amazing insight and expertise to this material," said Executive Producer Tina Turley. "This production explores themes that resonate deeply with me, especially as I approach retirement. I have no doubt that Ava Buchanan will deliver a phenomenal, layered performance as Maria Callas."

Performance dates are as follows: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Feb. 5-8, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday Feb. 9, 2025, at 2 p.m. "Master Class," will be presented in the Alabama Power Recital Hall on the Martin Campus of Shelton State.

Tickets for "Master Class" go on sale Jan. 2, 2025, for Star+ level donors and Jan. 9, 2025, for the public. Prices are $21 for adults, $19 for seniors, members of the military, and Shelton State Community College (SSCC) Employees, $16 for students, children, and groups of 10 or more, and $9 for SSCC students. This production is appropriate for older teens and adults.

Theatre Tuscaloosa's 2024-25 season is presented in partnership with Shelton State Community College and is sponsored by BankFirst, Afflink, Mercedes-Benz US International, Inc., the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, the City of Tuscaloosa, and signature sponsor Claire Friday. "Master Class" is sponsored by Alabama Public Radio and signature sponsor Kathy Grissom. The 2024-25 radio partner is Townsquare Media, and WVUA23 is the TV sponsor. Corporate sponsorships are still available for individual productions.

Tickets and more information are available at www.theatretusc.com or 205.391.2277.

