Gabriel Iglesias Comes to Birmingham in December

Gabriel Iglesias is coming to the Legacy Arena at the BJCC on December 1.

Known for his bold Hawaiian print shirts and larger-than-life personality, Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias' comedic style combines his talent for storytelling with voicing characters and brilliantly realistic sound effects. Throw into the mix his cross-cultural and clean-spoken style of comedy, and you have a rare gem who has far-reaching appeal for family audiences too.

Iglesias was cautioned against pursuing a career on the comedy stage by his mother, who preferred his more stable career in the telecoms industry. However, his perseverance and risk-taking were rewarded as Iglesias is now one of the top-performing comedians in the US, with an enviable list of television and film credits to his name as well.

Now celebrating over 20 years of his irrepressible comedy shows, videos, and appearances in animated movies such as The Book of Life, The Nut Job, and Planes, Iglesias is headed out on tour once more!

