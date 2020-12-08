BWW Blog: 10 Things from Stage Managing a 10-Minute

Every year, Samford University's beginning directing and stage management classes put on a 10-minute play festival. As a beginning stage management student, I had the privilege of stage managing "Rightsized," which was directed by the spectacular Orion Smith and performed by the talented Matthew Reber and Lydia Yates. "Rightsized" was my first official opportunity as a stage manager, and I learned the following from the experience:

1. The more prep-work you do, the better the experience will be.

The weekend before the rehearsal process, I devoted hours to creating my prompt script, rehearsal report template, schedule, and other important materials. I assembled my prompt binder and put together my stage manager's kit. When the first rehearsal came, I was completely organized and felt prepared. This helped me be a better stage manager.

2. Make sure that your paperwork looks professional.

Our teaching assistant, Jenna Barnes, gave me this advice, and I took it to heart. I used Canva to create any materials that I needed for "Rightsized." This made my paperwork consistent, and overall it looked like quality work. Because of my professional paperwork, I felt much more confident.

3. Your communication skills can make or break the show.

One of the most important jobs of a stage manager is communicating with the director, cast, and production crew. Crafting clear and concise emails is a skill that a stage manager must possess. I made sure to communicate important information in emails by putting it in the subject line and bolding it in the body of my emails.

4. During the process, always be several steps ahead.

My most proud stage manager moments would be when Orion would begin to ask a question, and I would already have the answer. In order to have this success, I had to be listening, while also thinking ahead. Additionally, staying organized is imperative to finding answers with a moments notice.

Arriving early allowed me to

set up and prepare for rehearsal.

5. Build a good relationship with your director.

I was very thankful that Orion was my director. Orion and I had worked together in the past, so we already had a mutual respect and excitement to work together. However, before rehearsals began, we had a meeting in order to discuss expectations for each other. By setting boundaries and establishing responsibilities in the beginning, we avoided problems later on in the process.

6. Find out how to best support your actors.

Lydia Yates and Matthew Reber were a dream cast for any stage manager. Both were always early to rehearsal and learned their lines before the off-book date. This made me want to go above and beyond to support them. Along with other things, I found out their favorite candy and surprised them during rehearsals.

7. Be open to advice in order to make the process better.

As a stage manager, it can be easy to get complacent with the way that you do things. However, in order to improve, one must always be willing to try new things and take advice from others. I had wonderful resources in my teacher, Christian Specht, and teaching assistant, Jenna Barnes. They helped me come up with new and improved ways of working.

8. When you make a mistake, work fast to correct it.

Unfortunately, I made a huge mistake and told one of the actors the wrong call time for the show day. The actor arrived by the time the show began and was very flustered. It's an awful feeling to know that your mistake has impacted someone else. In order to be a good stage manager, you have to take a deep breath, take responsibility for the mistake, and get back to work.

The team of "Rightsized" put on a

successful show and

celebrated working together.

9. Give yourself and others lots of grace.

As I said before, I made mistakes. Actors and directors are going to make mistakes, as well. Because I had given grace and encouragement to them previously, I received both when I messed up.

10. Acknowledge that stage managers do an abundance of work.

The biggest lesson I learned is that stage managers are deserving of more recognition than they currently receive. The stage manager is the first one in the room and the last one out. Because of my experience with the 10-Minute Play Festival, I will be sure to let my future stage managers know how much I appreciate all their time and hard work.

Although I am uncertain of my stage management career, I enjoyed my time as the stage manager for "Rightsized," and gained a newfound appreciation for stage managers.

