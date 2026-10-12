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360 ALLSTARS to Perform at Midwest Trust Center

The performance will take place on November 12.

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360 ALLSTARS to Perform at Midwest Trust Center

The Australian urban circus production featuring BMX, breakdancing, acrobatics, and live music will perform at the Midwest Trust Center on November 12. 

A physical performance exploring all forms of rotation, 360 ALLSTARS connects the street with the elite to deliver a supercharged urban circus. Boasting a cast of World Champion and World Record holding artists and athletes with a live soundtrack. 360 ALLSTARS is a fusion of the extraordinary artistry that emerges from street culture.

The production, which continues to grow from strength to strength, and has delivered more than 3,000 performances globally, now has 3 teams of ALLSTARS touring the world simultaneously.

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