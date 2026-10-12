360 ALLSTARS to Perform at Midwest Trust Center
The performance will take place on November 12.
The Australian urban circus production featuring BMX, breakdancing, acrobatics, and live music will perform at the Midwest Trust Center on November 12.
A physical performance exploring all forms of rotation, 360 ALLSTARS connects the street with the elite to deliver a supercharged urban circus. Boasting a cast of World Champion and World Record holding artists and athletes with a live soundtrack. 360 ALLSTARS is a fusion of the extraordinary artistry that emerges from street culture.
The production, which continues to grow from strength to strength, and has delivered more than 3,000 performances globally, now has 3 teams of ALLSTARS touring the world simultaneously.
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