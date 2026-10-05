THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) to Open at Historic Neely Theatre
The production condenses Shakespeare's entire canon into 97 minutes with four actors bringing physical comedy and theatrical chaos to the classic work.
The Historic Neely Theatre is opening a new chapter in Oneonta's performing arts community with a production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged), directed by Oneonta native, actor and educator J Cody Hunt.
Running November 12-15 at the Historic Neely Theatre, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) attempts the impossible: tackling all 37 of Shakespeare's plays in just 97 minutes. With four actors and plenty of theatrical chaos, this wildly entertaining, fast-paced, physical comedy delivers a warm and hilarious invitation to Shakespeare.
The production also represents an expansion of the theatre opportunities available to the Oneonta community, bringing professional theatre artists and a classical work to the Historic Neely Theatre and offering audiences another way to experience live theatre close to home.
Hunt holds an MFA in Acting from Northern Illinois University and a BA in Theatre from Jacksonville State University. His professional credits include work with Red Mountain Theatre, Birmingham Children's Theatre, Virginia Samford Theatre, Oak Park Festival Theatre, and Sight & Sound Theatres, where he played Jesus in JESUS. As an actor, director, teaching artist, and fight director, Hunt brings a particular passion for making classical theatre engaging and accessible.
For Hunt, bringing this production to his hometown is about more than putting on a funny play. 'I want to bring both contemporary theatrical ideas and cultural cornerstones like Shakespeare into communities where they can sometimes seem intimidating or distant,' Hunt said 'Shakespeare wrote about people falling desperately in love, making terrible decisions, grieving, fighting, laughing, chasing power, betraying and forgiving one another, and trying to make sense of being alive. Four hundred years later, we're still doing the exact same things.'
Hunt sees the production as an opportunity to prove that ambitious classical theatre can thrive in a rural community without feeling exclusive. By building a long-term relationship with local audiences, he aims to make the community an active partner in the experience. 'Rather than telling a community what great theatre they ought to appreciate, I want to invite them into the process of discovering it with us,' Hunt said.
For the Historic Neely Theatre, the production is part of a broader vision for the historic venue as a gathering place for the performing arts. "To say I am thrilled with this new professional connection is an understatement!" said Deborah Sarcinelli of the Historic Neely Theatre. The theatre hopes to complement the strong tradition of community theatre already established in Oneonta while creating additional opportunities for artists and new theatrical experiences for audiences.
PERFORMANCE DETAILS
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)
Directed by J Cody Hunt
Dates: November 12-14 at 7:00pm and November 15 at 2:30pm
Location: Historic Neely Theatre, 306 1st Avenue East, Oneonta, Alabama 35121
Tickets: $20
Website: historicneelytheatre.ludus.com
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs!
Birmingham Children's Theatre (9/26-10/15)
|
William Shakespeare's As You Like It
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (4/15-5/02)
|
Married Little Christmas
South Jackson Performing Arts Center (12/18-12/18)
|
The Great Gatsby
Citadel Theatre (10/31-11/22)
|
Home For The Holidays by Michael Walker & Josh Levine
Theatre Tuscaloosa (12/11-12/20)
|
The Red Clay Strays, Shane Smith and The Saints & Brent Cobb
Legacy Arena (10/31-10/31)
|
The Rocket Men
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (5/13-5/30)
|
Simontechway
SEO Company in London (8/04-6/11)
|
A Christmas Carol by David van Belle
Citadel Theatre (11/21-12/24)
|
Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Dothan Opera House (11/02-11/02) VIDEOS