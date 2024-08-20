Suchan Kinoshita's BelgianArtPrize 2025 Set For 2025 at Bozar

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Suchan Kinoshita's BelgianArtPrize 2025 comes to Bozar next year. The event is held 24 April - 29 June 2025.

Suchan Kinoshita received the BelgianArtPrize 2025 and is invited to create and to present a new work at the Centre for Fine Arts Brussels / Bozar.

Suchan Kinoshita (Tokyo, 1960) lives and works in Brussels. She studied rhythmics and later contemporary music theatre at the music academy in Cologne from 1981 onwards.

Kinoshita’s works deal with combinations of several disciplines. Throughout her oeuvre, one can find elements from theatre and experimental music, two fields in which she was active for some time. Duration (time) and a conscious approach regarding the position of the viewer are two important aspects in her work. No themes, rather an interest in reading between the lines would describe her engagement.

Kinoshita considers her work as a space where different works interact with each other but also with the viewer. How these different roles are taken by different players within a specific spatial condition is something she continues exploring. Her work was shown in several international exhibitions.

