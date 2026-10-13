Video: 'Heart to Heart' from CHARMZ: THE OTHER REINDEER at Baltimore Center Stage
The song was the first one written for the new holiday musical years before its premiere.
Baltimore Center Stage unveiled an official music video for 'Heart to Heart,' a song from its upcoming holiday musical CHARMZ: The Other Reindeer. The song is written and performed by Nygel D. Robinson, who also wrote the original music and lyrics for the production.
According to the theatre, 'Heart to Heart' was the first song Robinson wrote after Stevie Walker-Webb and Ken-Matt Martin approached him with the concept for CHARMZ: The Other Reindeer a few years ago. The show follows a young reindeer searching for what makes him special without Rudolph's famous red nose or another obvious distinguishing trait, set to Motown-inspired music.
Performances of the world premiere musical are set to begin November 13 at Baltimore Center Stage, with Ken-Matt Martin serving as book writer and director, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld's coverage of the cast and creative team announcement. The run is scheduled to continue through December 27.
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